https://sputniknews.com/20230125/live-updates-russias-fm-lavrov-arrives-in-angola-welcomed-by-fm-antonio-1106673662.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russian FM Lavrov Holding Series of Meetings in Luanda, Angola
LIVE UPDATES: Russian FM Lavrov Holding Series of Meetings in Luanda, Angola
Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, has arrived in Angola, welcomed by Tete Antonio, his counterpart from the Southern African country. The main part of the program of the visit is scheduled for Wednesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with governors and heads of Russian regions in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Russian FM Lavrov Holding Series of Meetings in Luanda, Angola

06:08 GMT 25.01.2023 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 25.01.2023)
Being updated
Foreign Minister Lavrov continues his African tour after visiting Pretoria in South Africa on Monday and Mbabane in the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday.
Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, has arrived in Angola on Tuesday evening, where he was welcomed by Tete Antonio, his counterpart from the Southern African country. The main part of the program of the visit is scheduled for Wednesday.
This is the third leg of Lavrov's African tour, which started in South Africa. There, the minister met with his South African colleague Naledi Pandor as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Later Lavrov arrived in the small Southern African kingdom Eswatini. In the local executive capital Mbabane, he held talks with members of the country's cabinet and together with the kingdom's foreign minister Thuli Dladla signed an agreement on visa-free travel between Russia and Eswatini for holders of diplomatic passports.
Lavrov made his previous African tour in summer 2022, when he travelled to Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:38 GMT 25.01.2023
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Holding Series of Meetings in Luanda, Angola
06:11 GMT 25.01.2023
Russian FM Lavrov Welcomed by Angolan Counterpart Antonio
06:08 GMT 25.01.2023
Russian FM Lavrov Begins Third Leg of His African Tour, Arriving in Angola
