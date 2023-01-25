International
BREAKING: US to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Training to Start ASAP, Biden Says
Joe Biden Speaks on US Military Assistance to Ukraine
Joe Biden Speaks on US Military Assistance to Ukraine
On January 25, Biden proceeded to remark on the continued support the United States provides to Ukraine in the form of a steady stream of weapons and... 25.01.2023, Sputnik International
Several media outlets suggested earlier this week that the US leadership may soon announce the delivery of a "significant number" of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – the kind of military hardware the United States has so far been reluctant to send.The United States and its allies have been providing the regime in Kiev with an abundance of weapons and munitions amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, effectively fanning the flames of the Ukrainian conflict.Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More:
17:02 GMT 25.01.2023
On January 25, Biden proceeded to remark on the continued support the United States provides to Ukraine in the form of a steady stream of weapons and munitions, as well as funding to feed the Ukrainian war machine.
Several media outlets suggested earlier this week that the US leadership may soon announce the delivery of a "significant number" of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – the kind of military hardware the United States has so far been reluctant to send.
The United States and its allies have been providing the regime in Kiev with an abundance of weapons and munitions amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, effectively fanning the flames of the Ukrainian conflict.
Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More:
