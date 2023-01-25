https://sputniknews.com/20230125/joe-biden-speaks-on-us-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1106700135.html

Joe Biden Speaks on US Military Assistance to Ukraine

On January 25, Biden proceeded to remark on the continued support the United States provides to Ukraine in the form of a steady stream of weapons and... 25.01.2023, Sputnik International

Several media outlets suggested earlier this week that the US leadership may soon announce the delivery of a "significant number" of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – the kind of military hardware the United States has so far been reluctant to send.The United States and its allies have been providing the regime in Kiev with an abundance of weapons and munitions amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, effectively fanning the flames of the Ukrainian conflict.Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More:

