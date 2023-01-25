https://sputniknews.com/20230125/germany-to-adhere-to-principle-that-russia-nato-escalation-must-be-avoided-chancellor-1106690340.html
Germany to Adhere to Principle That Russia-NATO Escalation Must Be Avoided: Chancellor
Germany will adhere to the principle of avoiding escalation between Russia and NATO despite its decision to send tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
Previously the German government has decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will adhere to the principle of avoiding escalation between Russia and NATO despite its decision to send tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
"There is a war going on not so far from Berlin, against such a big country as Ukraine. Therefore, in everything we do, we must always make it clear that we will do everything necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but at the same time avoid escalation between Russia and NATO. And we will always keep this principle in mind," Scholz told lawmakers.