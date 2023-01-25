International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/germany-to-adhere-to-principle-that-russia-nato-escalation-must-be-avoided-chancellor-1106690340.html
Germany to Adhere to Principle That Russia-NATO Escalation Must Be Avoided: Chancellor
Germany to Adhere to Principle That Russia-NATO Escalation Must Be Avoided: Chancellor
Germany will adhere to the principle of avoiding escalation between Russia and NATO despite its decision to send tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
2023-01-25T13:00+0000
2023-01-25T13:00+0000
world
germany
nato
leopard 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536924_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b7cf7c931aa1dba1a51294f8a16823.jpg
Previously the German government has decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536924_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56689611477c921bdc88c242b19733cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, germany, leopard 2, escalation
nato, germany, leopard 2, escalation

Germany to Adhere to Principle That Russia-NATO Escalation Must Be Avoided: Chancellor

13:00 GMT 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysGermany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will adhere to the principle of avoiding escalation between Russia and NATO despite its decision to send tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
"There is a war going on not so far from Berlin, against such a big country as Ukraine. Therefore, in everything we do, we must always make it clear that we will do everything necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but at the same time avoid escalation between Russia and NATO. And we will always keep this principle in mind," Scholz told lawmakers.
Previously the German government has decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала