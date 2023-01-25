https://sputniknews.com/20230125/german-to-deliver-14-leopard-2-tanks-to-ukraine-cabinet-confirms-1106683573.html

Germany to Deliver 14 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Cabinet Confirms

Last month’s YouGov poll revealed that almost half of Germans oppose Berlin delivering Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Kiev.

The German government has announced that it has decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the decision as a result of “intensive consultations that took place between German and its closest European and international partners.” The government in turn said that the training of Ukrainian crews to operate the Leopards 2 tanks is due to begin in Germany in the near future, and that other European partners of Germany will also provide Kiev with Leopard 2 tanks.The developments come after German media cited unnamed sources as saying that Scholz had decided to deliver a company of the country’s Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine following “months of debate.”

