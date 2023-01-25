International
BREAKING: German Cabinet Says Other European Partners Will Also Send Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
Germany to Deliver 14 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Cabinet Confirms
Last month’s YouGov poll revealed that almost half of Germans oppose Berlin delivering Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Kiev.
10:42 GMT 25.01.2023 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 25.01.2023)
A stuffed toy leopard is placed on a Leopard 2/A4 battle tank during a handover ceremony of tanks at the army base of Tata, Hungary, on July 24, 2020
Being updated
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly pledged that Berlin would deliver a company of the country’s Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.
The German government has announced that it has decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the decision as a result of “intensive consultations that took place between German and its closest European and international partners.”
“This move follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally,” Scholz pointed out.
The government in turn said that the training of Ukrainian crews to operate the Leopards 2 tanks is due to begin in Germany in the near future, and that other European partners of Germany will also provide Kiev with Leopard 2 tanks.
The developments come after German media cited unnamed sources as saying that Scholz had decided to deliver a company of the country’s Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine following “months of debate.”
