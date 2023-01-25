International
ECHR Rules Ukraine Individual Complaints Against Russia on 2014 Events Unacceptable: Judge
ECHR Rules Ukraine Individual Complaints Against Russia on 2014 Events Unacceptable: Judge
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that individual complaints of Ukraine against Russia concerning the transfer of children from eastern Ukraine in 2014 unacceptable.
In 2014, Ukraine lodged a complaint with the Strasbourg-based court, claiming that the children were abducted in June and August 2014 in eastern Ukraine and temporarily transferred to Russia in violation of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights. The judge said that Moscow did not deny the fact that Ukrainian children were transferred to Russia, and that Kiev failed to prove that means of domestic legal protection had no chance of success, so the individual complaints against Russia were declared unacceptable.
15:11 GMT 25.01.2023
