https://sputniknews.com/20230125/echr-rules-ukraine-individual-complaints-against-russia-on-2014-events-unacceptable-judge-1106697048.html

ECHR Rules Ukraine Individual Complaints Against Russia on 2014 Events Unacceptable: Judge

ECHR Rules Ukraine Individual Complaints Against Russia on 2014 Events Unacceptable: Judge

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that individual complaints of Ukraine against Russia concerning the transfer of children from eastern Ukraine in 2014 unacceptable.

2023-01-25T15:11+0000

2023-01-25T15:11+0000

2023-01-25T15:11+0000

world

european court of human rights (echr)

strasbourg

european convention of human rights

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102407/68/1024076811_0:119:4832:2837_1920x0_80_0_0_aff583e8fba26fd64915e9e95ba9d96d.jpg

In 2014, Ukraine lodged a complaint with the Strasbourg-based court, claiming that the children were abducted in June and August 2014 in eastern Ukraine and temporarily transferred to Russia in violation of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights. The judge said that Moscow did not deny the fact that Ukrainian children were transferred to Russia, and that Kiev failed to prove that means of domestic legal protection had no chance of success, so the individual complaints against Russia were declared unacceptable.

strasbourg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european court of human rights, echr, strasbourg, european convention on human rights