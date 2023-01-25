Boko Haram Militants Surrender to Nigerian Army After Clash With Rival ISWAP, Reports Say

International
At least 214 fleeing Boko Haram militants have laid down their weapons, surrendering to the Nigerian Army in the northeast of the country after a deadly clash with the rival ISWAP terrorist group, local media has reported.
At least 214 fleeing Boko Haram militants have laid down their weapons, surrendering to the Nigerian Army in the northeast of the country after a deadly clash with the rival ISWAP terrorist group, local media has reported. ISWAP militants reportedly conducted several attacks on Boko Haram fighters in Mantari and Maimusari in Bama, Borno state. The group dislodged Boko Haram members, killing many of them and forcing those who managed to escape to flee their camps. Following the attack, the Boko Haram fighters who fled the battlefield reportedly surrendered to Nigerian troops based in Konduga and Banki, Borno state. Earlier this month, the Nigerian Army ordered the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the northeastern region to lay down their arms. The military urged the terrorists to copy the other insurgents who had already surrendered to troops in Borno state, or otherwise face the country's armed forces. The ISWAP group was previously part of Boko Haram before its split about seven years ago, pledging allegiance to Daesh*. The split was mainly caused by religious and ideological disagreements over Boko Haram's actions, in particular, in targeting civilians, to which ISWAP objected. Since, the groups have been in violent rivalry. Boko Haram and ISWAP have been at odds for years. In particular, in 2021, the Islamic State's West African branch launched an offensive into the Sambisa Forest, a hideout for Boko Haram. The offensive resulted in the death of the spiritual leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau. Nigerian officials later stated that Shekau killed himself by detonating a suicide vest. Terrorism and insurgent violence carried out by the terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram, is one of the major drivers of insecurity across northeastern Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin. According to UN estimates, several thousands of people were killed and more than two million displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency since 2011.As the Nigerian government has recently made strides in retaking and stabilizing large portions of the region, affected residents are gradually restoring their lives, even though the fight against terrorists is ongoing. In December, according to officials, over 5,700 people from northeastern Nigeria who took shelter in Cameroon and Niger six years ago following attacks by the terrorist group returned to their homes. * terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states
Boko Haram Militants Surrender to Nigerian Army After Clash With Rival ISWAP, Reports Say

12:21 GMT 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sunday AlambaNigerian soldiers drive past a government secondary school in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Nigerian soldiers drive past a government secondary school in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Boko Haram* is an Islamist militant group based in northeastern Nigeria, which is also active in Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali. In 2016, the terrorist organization split, which resulted in the emergence of a rival faction known as the Islamic State's West Africa Province* (ISWAP).
At least 214 fleeing Boko Haram militants have laid down their weapons, surrendering to the Nigerian Army in the northeast of the country after a deadly clash with the rival ISWAP terrorist group, local media has reported.
ISWAP militants reportedly conducted several attacks on Boko Haram fighters in Mantari and Maimusari in Bama, Borno state. The group dislodged Boko Haram members, killing many of them and forcing those who managed to escape to flee their camps.
Following the attack, the Boko Haram fighters who fled the battlefield reportedly surrendered to Nigerian troops based in Konduga and Banki, Borno state.
Earlier this month, the Nigerian Army ordered the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the northeastern region to lay down their arms. The military urged the terrorists to copy the other insurgents who had already surrendered to troops in Borno state, or otherwise face the country's armed forces.
The ISWAP group was previously part of Boko Haram before its split about seven years ago, pledging allegiance to Daesh*. The split was mainly caused by religious and ideological disagreements over Boko Haram's actions, in particular, in targeting civilians, to which ISWAP objected. Since, the groups have been in violent rivalry.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau speaks in front of guards in an unknown location in Nigeria in this still image taken from an undated video obtained on January 15, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2021
World
Boko Haram Leader Dead by Suicide, Says DAESH West Africa Franchise
6 June 2021, 21:44 GMT
Boko Haram and ISWAP have been at odds for years. In particular, in 2021, the Islamic State's West African branch launched an offensive into the Sambisa Forest, a hideout for Boko Haram. The offensive resulted in the death of the spiritual leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau. Nigerian officials later stated that Shekau killed himself by detonating a suicide vest.
Terrorism and insurgent violence carried out by the terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram, is one of the major drivers of insecurity across northeastern Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin. According to UN estimates, several thousands of people were killed and more than two million displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency since 2011.
As the Nigerian government has recently made strides in retaking and stabilizing large portions of the region, affected residents are gradually restoring their lives, even though the fight against terrorists is ongoing. In December, according to officials, over 5,700 people from northeastern Nigeria who took shelter in Cameroon and Niger six years ago following attacks by the terrorist group returned to their homes.
* terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states
