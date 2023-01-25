https://sputniknews.com/20230125/bank-of-canada-announces-raise-in-overnight-deposit-interest-rates-to-45--1106698415.html
Bank of Canada Announces Raise in Overnight, Deposit Interest Rates to 4.5%
The Bank of Canada announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has increased the overnight and deposit interest rates to 4.5%, and the bank rate to 4.75%,
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bank of Canada announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has increased the overnight and deposit interest rates to 4.5%, and the bank rate to 4.75%, in order to fight inflation while continuing the policy of quantitative tightening.
"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 4.5%, with the Bank Rate at 4.75% and the deposit rate at 4.5%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening," the statement said.