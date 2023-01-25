https://sputniknews.com/20230125/all-passenger-flights-grounded-at-berlin-airport-as-strike-goes-ahead-1106683317.html

All Passenger Flights Grounded at Berlin Airport as Strike Goes Ahead

All passenger traffic was paused at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on Wednesday as thousands of ground services employees walked out of their jobs to demand a pay raise.

The airport authority said around 300 flights to and from one of Germany's busiest airports were canceled, affecting some 35,000 passengers. Services sector trade union Verdi called a "warning strike" on Monday to demand a 10.5% raise in base wages, or at least 500 euros ($544) per month over a 12-month period. The latest round of negotiations on Tuesday failed to properly address employees’ material and workload concerns, unionists said. The next round of talks is scheduled for February 22-23 and the follow-up for March 27-29.

