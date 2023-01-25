https://sputniknews.com/20230125/a-clear-pattern-of-lies-fraud-deceit-dems-call-for-santos-to-be-barred-from-classified-files-1106708351.html
Newly elected US Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has faced a slew of accusations in recent months that large parts of his resume are partially or wholly fabricated...
Two Democratic lawmakers urged US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday to block embattled Rep. George Santos from accessing classified documents.“The numerous concerning allegations about his behavior over decades put his character into question, and suggest he cannot be trusted with confidential and classified information that could threaten the United States’ national security,” the letter said.Morelle and Meeks warned Santos’ “untrustworthiness” might make US intelligence agencies more hesitant to share information with Congress, which could have “profound implications” for lawmakers working with classified programs.Santos has aroused fury across the political spectrum as one accusation after another has emerged that large parts of his resume and biography are either partially or wholly fabricated, including his alma mater, his alleged career as a Wall Street financier, and even his claimed Jewish ethnicity. More recently, Santos, who is gay, has denied claims he performed as a drag queen while living in Brazil, although he later confirmed that photos of him dressed as a woman were real while dismissing it as “fun at a festival.”While two-thirds of Democrats in a recent poll of New York voters said Santos should resign, so did almost half of Republicans, with majorities from both parties saying they viewed him “unfavorably.” Santos said he would only step down if all 142,000 people who voted for him said so.McCarthy said earlier this month that he “always had a few questions” about Santos’ resume, but said he would withhold judgment until the Ethics Committee delivers its conclusions.
Newly elected US Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has faced a slew of accusations in recent months that large parts of his resume are partially or wholly fabricated. He has denied all accusations of deception, but admitted to making some embellishments.
Two Democratic lawmakers urged US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday to block embattled Rep. George Santos from accessing classified documents.
“George Santos has demonstrated a clear pattern of lies, fraud, and deceit that constitute a severe threat to our national security. That’s why [Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY)] and I are calling on Speaker McCarthy to deny him the opportunity to access classified information,” New York Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle said on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing the letter he and Meeks sent to McCarthy.
“The numerous concerning allegations about his behavior over decades put his character into question, and suggest he cannot be trusted with confidential and classified information that could threaten the United States’ national security,” the letter said
.
“It is clear that Congressman George Santos has violated the public’s trust on various occasions and his unfettered access to our nation’s secrets presents a significant risk to the national security of this country,” they added. “We urge you to act swiftly to prevent George Santos from abusing his position and endangering our nation.”
Morelle and Meeks warned Santos’ “untrustworthiness” might make US intelligence agencies more hesitant to share information with Congress, which could have “profound implications” for lawmakers working with classified programs.
Santos has aroused fury across the political spectrum as one accusation after another has emerged that large parts of his resume and biography are either partially or wholly fabricated
, including his alma mater, his alleged career as a Wall Street financier, and even his claimed Jewish ethnicity. More recently, Santos, who is gay, has denied claims he performed as a drag queen
while living in Brazil, although he later confirmed that photos of him dressed as a woman were real while dismissing it as “fun at a festival.”
More seriously, however, Santos is also accused of violating
campaign finance laws, and House Democrats filed a complaint against him with the Ethics Committee that could potentially see him removed from office.
While two-thirds of Democrats in a recent poll of New York voters
said Santos should resign, so did almost half of Republicans, with majorities from both parties saying they viewed him “unfavorably.” Santos said he would only step down if all 142,000 people
who voted for him said so.
McCarthy said earlier this month that he “always had a few questions” about Santos’ resume, but said he would withhold judgment until the Ethics Committee delivers its conclusions.