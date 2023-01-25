https://sputniknews.com/20230125/a-clear-pattern-of-lies-fraud-deceit-dems-call-for-santos-to-be-barred-from-classified-files-1106708351.html

‘A Clear Pattern of Lies, Fraud, Deceit’: Dems Call for Santos to Be Barred From Classified Files

‘A Clear Pattern of Lies, Fraud, Deceit’: Dems Call for Santos to Be Barred From Classified Files

Newly elected US Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has faced a slew of accusations in recent months that large parts of his resume are partially or wholly fabricated... 25.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-25T22:11+0000

2023-01-25T22:11+0000

2023-01-25T22:05+0000

americas

george santos

us

classified documents

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105805852_86:0:742:369_1920x0_80_0_0_7fe40baeb6a16f9f0b572a4d24e9e09d.png

Two Democratic lawmakers urged US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday to block embattled Rep. George Santos from accessing classified documents.“The numerous concerning allegations about his behavior over decades put his character into question, and suggest he cannot be trusted with confidential and classified information that could threaten the United States’ national security,” the letter said.Morelle and Meeks warned Santos’ “untrustworthiness” might make US intelligence agencies more hesitant to share information with Congress, which could have “profound implications” for lawmakers working with classified programs.Santos has aroused fury across the political spectrum as one accusation after another has emerged that large parts of his resume and biography are either partially or wholly fabricated, including his alma mater, his alleged career as a Wall Street financier, and even his claimed Jewish ethnicity. More recently, Santos, who is gay, has denied claims he performed as a drag queen while living in Brazil, although he later confirmed that photos of him dressed as a woman were real while dismissing it as “fun at a festival.”While two-thirds of Democrats in a recent poll of New York voters said Santos should resign, so did almost half of Republicans, with majorities from both parties saying they viewed him “unfavorably.” Santos said he would only step down if all 142,000 people who voted for him said so.McCarthy said earlier this month that he “always had a few questions” about Santos’ resume, but said he would withhold judgment until the Ethics Committee delivers its conclusions.

https://sputniknews.com/20230116/reports-us-congressman-santos-received-money-from-russian-businessmans-relative-1106413385.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

george santos, classified documents, us democrats