https://sputniknews.com/20230124/white-house-says-biden-would-veto-republican-bill-to-restrict-strategic-oil-reserve-use-1106645357.html
White House Says Biden Would Veto Republican Bill to Restrict Strategic Oil Reserve Use
White House Says Biden Would Veto Republican Bill to Restrict Strategic Oil Reserve Use
President Joe Biden would veto a bill proposed by Republican lawmakers to limit use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and develop a plan to bolster domestic energy production
2023-01-24T10:57+0000
2023-01-24T10:57+0000
2023-01-24T10:57+0000
economy
us
strategic petroleum reserve (spr)
us house of representatives
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563333_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_83183bc5683a5913285f5d706a77fcb9.jpg
The Strategic Production Response Act would require the US Energy Department to stop their “abuse” of the SPR and develop a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands to offset any additional drawdowns, US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill. Biden must not rely on adversaries for the United States’ energy needs, Scalise said. The majority leader has the legislation listed for consideration pursuant to a rule this week. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed a resolution banning the sale of oil from the SPR to China. The Energy Department has drawn more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021 on Biden's orders in an effort to stabilize energy market supplies and prices. The Biden administration’s use of the SPR has been essential to protecting US energy security and lowering gas prices, the White House said in the statement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563333_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0acde3cd9ad7a52386711aae50a346c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
strategic petroleum reserve, joe biden, white house, joe bide veto
strategic petroleum reserve, joe biden, white house, joe bide veto
White House Says Biden Would Veto Republican Bill to Restrict Strategic Oil Reserve Use
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden would veto a bill proposed by Republican lawmakers to limit use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and develop a plan to bolster domestic energy production, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement of administration policy.
“The [Biden] administration strongly opposes HR 21, the Strategic Production Response Act. The bill would significantly weaken a critical energy security tool, resulting in more oil supply shortages and higher gas prices for working families. If Congress were to pass this bill, the President would veto it,” the White House said on Monday.
The Strategic Production Response Act would require the US Energy Department to stop their “abuse” of the SPR
and develop a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands to offset any additional drawdowns, US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.
Biden
must not rely on adversaries for the United States’ energy needs, Scalise said. The majority leader has the legislation listed for consideration pursuant to a rule this week.
Earlier this month, the House of Representatives
passed a resolution banning the sale of oil from the SPR to China. The Energy Department has drawn more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021 on Biden's orders in an effort to stabilize energy market supplies and prices.
The Biden administration’s use of the SPR has been essential to protecting US energy security and lowering gas prices, the White House said in the statement.