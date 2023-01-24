https://sputniknews.com/20230124/venezuela-supports-idea-to-create-regional-currency-says-maduro-1106634402.html

Venezuela Supports Idea to Create Regional Currency, Says Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed support for the idea to ​​create a regional currency. Previously, plans to create a regional currency were announced by the authorities of Argentina and Brazil.

Earlier, the leaders of Brazil and Argentina said such talks were under way."Independence, unity and liberation for Latin America and the Caribbean!" he said.Earlier this week, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio da Silva, speaking to reporters in Buenos Aires, said discussions ongoing with Argentina on plans to create a single regional currency, aiming to reduce the region's dependence on the dollar and facilitate trade. Such plans already existed before, and their development was resumed with the arrival of Luis da Silva to power.

