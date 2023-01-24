https://sputniknews.com/20230124/un-humanitarian-agency-afghanistan-faces-real-risk-of-systemic-collapse-1106631662.html

UN Humanitarian Agency: Afghanistan Faces Real Risk of ‘Systemic Collapse’

UN Humanitarian Agency: Afghanistan Faces Real Risk of ‘Systemic Collapse’

Afghanistan is on the verge of systemic implosion with two-thirds of the population now in need of assistance, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a new report.

"Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with a very real risk of systemic collapse and human catastrophe... In the absence of development activity, the Afghan people are experiencing a backwards slide evidenced by the surge of humanitarian needs across the country," the report states. The number of people in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 rose by 16% to 28.3 million people, nearly 66% of the population. The population is expected to grow at 2.3% per year, marking one of the steepest rates in the region, the Monday-released report said. After the collapse of the previous regime, donors cut off external aid that had accounted for 75% of public expenditure, including funds for the public health system, the findings detailed. Around 17 million people face acute hunger, including 6 million people at emergency levels - one of the highest figures worldwide, the UN agency said, while warning that things could get worse. This crisis, the UN agency observed, is also a bit different from previous ones in terms of root causes. In addition to "unimaginable" human costs, the crisis is reversing many gains of the last 20 years - including related to women’s rights, according to the report.

