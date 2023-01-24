International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Ukraine is Losing and Domestic Terrorism in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a riot occurring in downtown Atlanta, and more documents found at Joe Biden's residence.
2023-01-24T04:28+0000
2023-01-24T09:33+0000
Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for Donetsk Republic | Donetsk is Russia, The 2014 Referendum, and The Kiev RegimeJim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Assault on the Family, Elites Loved the Soviet Union, and Ukraine Ban an Orthodox Church In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Russell Bentley about the infrastructure of the Donetsk region, successful Russian offensives, and the history of World War II. Russell criticized the American education system and the lies taught about World War II. Russell described the details of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the amount of time expected to defeat the NATO forces.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jim Jatras about Western countries promoting secularism, satanism growing in the West, and the popularity of the Orthodox Faith. Jim commented on the NHL hockey player who refused to wear a gay pride shirt and the cult-like behavior in Western countries. Jim spoke about the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and why President Zelensky banned a Church.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
2023
04:28 GMT 24.01.2023
The Backstory
Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for Donetsk Republic | Donetsk is Russia, The 2014 Referendum, and The Kiev Regime

Jim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Assault on the Family, Elites Loved the Soviet Union, and Ukraine Ban an Orthodox Church

In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Russell Bentley about the infrastructure of the Donetsk region, successful Russian offensives, and the history of World War II. Russell criticized the American education system and the lies taught about World War II. Russell described the details of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the amount of time expected to defeat the NATO forces.

In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jim Jatras about Western countries promoting secularism, satanism growing in the West, and the popularity of the Orthodox Faith. Jim commented on the NHL hockey player who refused to wear a gay pride shirt and the cult-like behavior in Western countries. Jim spoke about the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and why President Zelensky banned a Church.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
