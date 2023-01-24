https://sputniknews.com/20230124/ukraine-is-losing-and-domestic-terrorism-in-america-1106631186.html

Ukraine is Losing and Domestic Terrorism in America

Ukraine is Losing and Domestic Terrorism in America

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a riot occurring in downtown Atlanta, and more documents found at Joe Biden's residence.

Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for Donetsk Republic | Donetsk is Russia, The 2014 Referendum, and The Kiev RegimeJim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Assault on the Family, Elites Loved the Soviet Union, and Ukraine Ban an Orthodox Church In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Russell Bentley about the infrastructure of the Donetsk region, successful Russian offensives, and the history of World War II. Russell criticized the American education system and the lies taught about World War II. Russell described the details of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the amount of time expected to defeat the NATO forces.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jim Jatras about Western countries promoting secularism, satanism growing in the West, and the popularity of the Orthodox Faith. Jim commented on the NHL hockey player who refused to wear a gay pride shirt and the cult-like behavior in Western countries. Jim spoke about the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and why President Zelensky banned a Church.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

