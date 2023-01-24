https://sputniknews.com/20230124/turkey-sweden-finland-talks-on-nato-accession-postponed-indefinitely-at-ankaras-request-1106657383.html

Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on NATO Accession Postponed Indefinitely at Ankara's Request

The trilateral talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland regarding the NATO membership prospects of the latter two countries have been put on hold indefinitely at Ankara's behest.A new round of these talks was expected to be held in February, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.This development occurred in the aftermath of an incident on Saturday when Rasmus Paludan, head of Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") publicly burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that, in light of that incident, Sweden should not count on its NATO membership bid being supported by Turkey.Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has also suggested that the talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland need to be paused for a while.

