https://sputniknews.com/20230124/turkey-sweden-finland-talks-on-nato-accession-postponed-indefinitely-at-ankaras-request-1106657383.html
Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on NATO Accession Postponed Indefinitely at Ankara's Request
Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on NATO Accession Postponed Indefinitely at Ankara's Request
Turkey-Sweden-Finland talks on joining NATO postponed indefinitely at Ankara's request, source told Sputnik
2023-01-24T14:58+0000
2023-01-24T14:58+0000
2023-01-24T15:40+0000
world
turkey
sweden
finland
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
The trilateral talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland regarding the NATO membership prospects of the latter two countries have been put on hold indefinitely at Ankara's behest.A new round of these talks was expected to be held in February, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.This development occurred in the aftermath of an incident on Saturday when Rasmus Paludan, head of Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") publicly burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that, in light of that incident, Sweden should not count on its NATO membership bid being supported by Turkey.Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has also suggested that the talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland need to be paused for a while.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/sweden-may-become-frontier-state-because-of-nato-bid-former-ambassador-warns-1106600670.html
turkey
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, sweden, finland, nato
turkey, sweden, finland, nato
Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on NATO Accession Postponed Indefinitely at Ankara's Request
14:58 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 24.01.2023)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Sweden should not count on Turkey's support of their NATO membership bid in the wake of the recent Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.
The trilateral talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland regarding the NATO membership
prospects of the latter two countries have been put on hold indefinitely at Ankara's behest.
A new round of these talks was expected to be held in February, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
This development occurred in the aftermath of an incident on Saturday when Rasmus Paludan, head of Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") publicly burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier
that, in light of that incident, Sweden should not count on its NATO membership bid being supported by Turkey.
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has also suggested
that the talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland need to be paused for a while.