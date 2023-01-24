https://sputniknews.com/20230124/tallinn-cannot-restrict-baltic-sea-navigation-by-creating-adjacent-zone-says-russian-diplomat-1106652615.html

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone, Says Russian Diplomat

Creating an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland will still not allow Estonia to restrict freedom of navigation there, said Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev.

Earlier this month, Estonian authorities announced that they were working on the introduction of an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland within 24 nautical miles of the country's territorial sea. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that the move would allow the country to monitor compliance with its legislation and boost safety, environmental protection and protection of valuable archaeological and historical objects found in the sea. The diplomat added that the adjacent zone will only allow additional control over a vessel if it is suspected of violating the country's legislation.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects that maritime navigation in the Gulf of Finland will be guided by international maritime law, despite Estonia's plans to introduce the adjacent zone.

