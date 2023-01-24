https://sputniknews.com/20230124/short-documentary-by-filmmakers-from-russias-yakutia-nominated-for-oscar-1106660591.html
Short Documentary by Filmmakers From Russia's Yakutia Nominated for Oscar
Short Documentary by Filmmakers From Russia's Yakutia Nominated for Oscar
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The short film "Haulout" by Russian directors Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at... 24.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-24T16:33+0000
2023-01-24T16:33+0000
2023-01-24T16:33+0000
russia
academy awards
documentary
nomination
climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105906/32/1059063291_49:0:1215:656_1920x0_80_0_0_5c660bf5a5b2a8f6366354b8b9e93038.jpg
The documentary focuses on the effects of climate change in the Russian Arctic. The list of nominees includes four other short documentaries – "The Elephant Whisperers," "How Do You Measure A Year?," "The Martha Mitchell Effect," and "Stranger at the Gate." Separately in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, the academy nominated "Navalny" by Canadian director Daniel Roher. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105906/32/1059063291_194:0:1069:656_1920x0_80_0_0_47c30a970b5a73d948c13c6399d1bfe6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
academy awards, documentary, nomination, climate change
academy awards, documentary, nomination, climate change
Short Documentary by Filmmakers From Russia's Yakutia Nominated for Oscar
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The short film "Haulout" by Russian directors Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards in March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science said on Tuesday.
The documentary focuses on the effects of climate change in the Russian Arctic.
The list of nominees includes four other short documentaries – "The Elephant Whisperers," "How Do You Measure A Year?," "The Martha Mitchell Effect," and "Stranger at the Gate."
Separately in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, the academy nominated "Navalny" by Canadian director Daniel Roher.
The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12.