Scottish Transsexual Sent to Men's Prison After Double Rape Conviction

Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, claimed during his trial that he had been confused about his gender identity since the age of four. But photos of him with a shaved head and facial tattoos have now emerged.

A Scottish rapist who claims to be transitioning as a woman has been remanded to a men's prison after being convicted on two charges.Isla Bryson, who was known by his birth name Adam Graham when he raped two women he met on social media sites in 2016 and 2019, was convicted of both crimes at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.Presiding judge Lord Scott ordered him remanded in prison until sentencing on February 28.Bryson began 'transitioning' as a woman in 2020, after his first court appearance on the rape charges, but no mention was made of his possessing a legal Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) as a member of the opposite sex.The defendant claimed during the trial to have had gender identity issues since the age of four. But photos have now emerged of Bryson in his former guise, with a shaved head and facial tattoos now concealed by hair — or a wig.At the closing arguments on Monday, Bryson's defence barrister Edward Targowski KC argued that his client was just as "vulnerable" as his victims, and that "If you accept that evidence, that she is transitioning, that she is aiming to continue on that path to becoming female gender, that goes a long way to acquitting her of these charges."Fears had been voiced that he would be housed in a specialist unit at Cornton Vale women's prison in Stirling, especially after the devolved Scottish parliament passed a bill in December allowing individuals to gain a GRC in just three months without medical evidence they are transsexual.Around 60 people protested outside Cornton Vale in December after Katie Dolatowski, a trans woman convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a supermarket toilet in Kirkaldy, was sent there after beating up a fellow inmate in the canteen of a men's prison.The Scottish Conservatives, the largest opposition party in Holyrood, said the "perverse situation" of treating a rapist as a woman was the consequence of the Scottish Nationalist Party-led legislation.

