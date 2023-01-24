International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/scottish-trans-rape-suspect-is-as-vulnerable-as-two-women-accusers-defence-claims-1106641693.html
Scottish Trans Rape Suspect is 'As Vulnerable' as Two Women Accusers, Defence Claims
Scottish Trans Rape Suspect is 'As Vulnerable' as Two Women Accusers, Defence Claims
Accused transsexual Isla Bryson met the two alleged victims online in 2016 and 2019 while still going by the name of Adam Graham, but began transitioning in 2021. If convicted, the accused could be housed in a women's prison.
2023-01-24T13:28+0000
2023-01-24T13:28+0000
world
uk
britain
great britain
scotland
rape
trans
transsexual
transgender
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107139/65/1071396537_0:114:1920:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_f174e339254f77a1c467acd09a9d77bf.jpg
The lawyer for a transsexual on trial for rape has claim his client is just as "vulnerable" as his two women accusers.Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, is accused of raping two women, the first in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in 2016 and the second in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019. Bryson's barrister Edward Targowski KC said the three main witnesses in the trial were "vulnerable" — "and that includes Isla Bryson." He also claimed that if the jury accepts Bryson's claim to transsexual status, it must acquit the defendant.Bryson claimed to have identified as female since the age of four, but only decided to transition two years after the second alleged attack — telling the court that at the time of the first charge "[I was] struggling with my sexuality and having issues emotionally."Photos showed Bryson attending the High Court in Glasgow on Monday wearing tight women's leggings, clearly exposing the outline of 'her' penis to onlookers.Prosecuting Advocate depute John Keenan said Bryson "preyed" on women he met online through social media. He said there was "clear evidence" that neither of them consented to sex with Bryson.The second alleged victim "told the accused to stop, that she couldn't breathe, that she didn't want to. The accused did not stop."The defence attempted to counter the prosecution's assertion that Bryson "preyed on two vulnerable female partners." The court was adjourned until Tuesday for the jury to deliberate. If convicted, Bryson could be jailed in a women's prison under guidelines adopted by His majesty's Prison and Probation Service in 2019.Legislation passed by Scotland's devolved parliament in December last year would allow men to obtain legal status as a trans woman on the basis of their own self-identification, without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.The majority Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scottish Greens coalition voted down an amendment proposed by the Scottish Conservatives to deny convicted sex offenders the official Gender Recognition Certificate.The UK-wide Conservative government has said it will use statutory powers to deny the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill the royal assent it needs to be ratified as law. SNP leader and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has in turn vowed to challenge that decision in court.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/scottish-first-minister-threatens-court-challenge-to-westminster-block-on-trans-self-id-law-1106420119.html
britain
great britain
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107139/65/1071396537_153:0:1860:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_db94953294dd0027731f85d9adeb8564.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, glasgow, high court, rape, transsexual, transgender
scotland, glasgow, high court, rape, transsexual, transgender

Scottish Trans Rape Suspect is 'As Vulnerable' as Two Women Accusers, Defence Claims

13:28 GMT 24.01.2023
CC0 / / Transgender
Transgender - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Accused transsexual Isla Bryson met the two alleged victims online in 2016 and 2019 while still going by the name of Adam Graham, but began self-identifying as a woman in 2021. If convicted, the accused could be housed in a women's prison.
The lawyer for a transsexual on trial for rape has claim his client is just as "vulnerable" as his two women accusers.
Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, is accused of raping two women, the first in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in 2016 and the second in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019.
Bryson's barrister Edward Targowski KC said the three main witnesses in the trial were "vulnerable" — "and that includes Isla Bryson."
He also claimed that if the jury accepts Bryson's claim to transsexual status, it must acquit the defendant.
"If you accept that evidence, that she is transitioning, that she is aiming to continue on that path to becoming female gender, that goes a long way to acquitting her of these charges," Targowski said.
Bryson claimed to have identified as female since the age of four, but only decided to transition two years after the second alleged attack — telling the court that at the time of the first charge "[I was] struggling with my sexuality and having issues emotionally."
Photos showed Bryson attending the High Court in Glasgow on Monday wearing tight women's leggings, clearly exposing the outline of 'her' penis to onlookers.
© Terfin' Pikachu/TwitterTweeted image of transgender Scottish rape defendant Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, outside the High Court in Glasgow on January 23 2023
Tweeted image of transgender Scottish rape defendant Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, outside the High Court in Glasgow on January 23 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Tweeted image of transgender Scottish rape defendant Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, outside the High Court in Glasgow on January 23 2023
© Terfin' Pikachu/Twitter
Prosecuting Advocate depute John Keenan said Bryson "preyed" on women he met online through social media. He said there was "clear evidence" that neither of them consented to sex with Bryson.
In the case of the first accuser, "He was too strong and she couldn't push him off, she said no, loudly, on multiple occasions," Keenan said. "She continued to try and push him off but he said no."
The second alleged victim "told the accused to stop, that she couldn't breathe, that she didn't want to. The accused did not stop."
The defence attempted to counter the prosecution's assertion that Bryson "preyed on two vulnerable female partners."
"There is no way Isla Bryson could be described as a predatory male," Targowski insisted. "This is not the sort of case we are in."
The court was adjourned until Tuesday for the jury to deliberate. If convicted, Bryson could be jailed in a women's prison under guidelines adopted by His majesty's Prison and Probation Service in 2019.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
World
Scottish First Minister Threatens Court Challenge to Westminster Block on Trans Self-ID Law
17 January, 12:26 GMT
Legislation passed by Scotland's devolved parliament in December last year would allow men to obtain legal status as a trans woman on the basis of their own self-identification, without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
The majority Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scottish Greens coalition voted down an amendment proposed by the Scottish Conservatives to deny convicted sex offenders the official Gender Recognition Certificate.
The UK-wide Conservative government has said it will use statutory powers to deny the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill the royal assent it needs to be ratified as law. SNP leader and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has in turn vowed to challenge that decision in court.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала