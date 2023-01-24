https://sputniknews.com/20230124/scottish-trans-rape-suspect-is-as-vulnerable-as-two-women-accusers-defence-claims-1106641693.html

Scottish Trans Rape Suspect is 'As Vulnerable' as Two Women Accusers, Defence Claims

Scottish Trans Rape Suspect is 'As Vulnerable' as Two Women Accusers, Defence Claims

Accused transsexual Isla Bryson met the two alleged victims online in 2016 and 2019 while still going by the name of Adam Graham, but began transitioning in 2021. If convicted, the accused could be housed in a women's prison.

2023-01-24T13:28+0000

2023-01-24T13:28+0000

2023-01-24T13:28+0000

world

uk

britain

great britain

scotland

rape

trans

transsexual

transgender

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107139/65/1071396537_0:114:1920:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_f174e339254f77a1c467acd09a9d77bf.jpg

The lawyer for a transsexual on trial for rape has claim his client is just as "vulnerable" as his two women accusers.Isla Bryson, born Adam Graham, is accused of raping two women, the first in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in 2016 and the second in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019. Bryson's barrister Edward Targowski KC said the three main witnesses in the trial were "vulnerable" — "and that includes Isla Bryson." He also claimed that if the jury accepts Bryson's claim to transsexual status, it must acquit the defendant.Bryson claimed to have identified as female since the age of four, but only decided to transition two years after the second alleged attack — telling the court that at the time of the first charge "[I was] struggling with my sexuality and having issues emotionally."Photos showed Bryson attending the High Court in Glasgow on Monday wearing tight women's leggings, clearly exposing the outline of 'her' penis to onlookers.Prosecuting Advocate depute John Keenan said Bryson "preyed" on women he met online through social media. He said there was "clear evidence" that neither of them consented to sex with Bryson.The second alleged victim "told the accused to stop, that she couldn't breathe, that she didn't want to. The accused did not stop."The defence attempted to counter the prosecution's assertion that Bryson "preyed on two vulnerable female partners." The court was adjourned until Tuesday for the jury to deliberate. If convicted, Bryson could be jailed in a women's prison under guidelines adopted by His majesty's Prison and Probation Service in 2019.Legislation passed by Scotland's devolved parliament in December last year would allow men to obtain legal status as a trans woman on the basis of their own self-identification, without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.The majority Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scottish Greens coalition voted down an amendment proposed by the Scottish Conservatives to deny convicted sex offenders the official Gender Recognition Certificate.The UK-wide Conservative government has said it will use statutory powers to deny the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill the royal assent it needs to be ratified as law. SNP leader and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has in turn vowed to challenge that decision in court.

https://sputniknews.com/20230117/scottish-first-minister-threatens-court-challenge-to-westminster-block-on-trans-self-id-law-1106420119.html

britain

great britain

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

scotland, glasgow, high court, rape, transsexual, transgender