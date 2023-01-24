https://sputniknews.com/20230124/russia-grants-brazils-request-to-swap-brics-presidency-in-2024-1106639121.html

Russia Grants Brazil's Request to Swap BRICS Presidency in 2024

Russia Grants Brazil's Request to Swap BRICS Presidency in 2024

Russia has agreed to an earlier request by Brazil to swap its 2025 presidency in BRICS with Brasilia in order to give the Latin American nation free reins to host the G20 summit in 2024.

2023-01-24T09:01+0000

2023-01-24T09:01+0000

2023-01-24T09:01+0000

brics

brazil

brics summit

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg

Earlier in January, Brazil asked its BRICS partners to consider delaying its presidency of the group by one year, namely from 2024 to 2025, as the country will also chair the G20 in 2024. BRICS is an association of the world's major developing economies which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation among these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The association comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Potential candidates for accession are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, russia, brazil, brazil`s request to swap brics predidency