https://sputniknews.com/20230124/political-imagination-and-teaching-the-actuality-of-revolution-1106629322.html

Political Imagination and Teaching the Actuality of Revolution

Political Imagination and Teaching the Actuality of Revolution

50 Years Since Roe v. Wade, Why The Union Membership Rate Is At An All Time Low, Examples of a Socialist System Nicaragua

2023-01-24T04:33+0000

2023-01-24T04:33+0000

2023-01-24T10:53+0000

by any means necessary

abortion

union

nicaragua

education

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106629174_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ae2c58070d8bbdcad3fd5e8faa0517.png

Political Imagination and Teaching the Actuality of Revolution 50 Years Since Roe v. Wade, Why The Union Membership Rate Is At An All Time Low, Examples of a Socialist System Nicaragua

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly in Geneva, NY and Managing Editor of Breaking The Chains Magazine to discuss the fiftieth anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the role of mass movements for abortion rights, how we should understand the legacy of Roe in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturn of it in 2022, how the overturning of abortion rights is connected to the broader right-wing program being pursued by the Supreme Court, and how Democrats’ lack of action on abortion rights demonstrates the need for a new mass movement to demand abortion rights and to oppose the program of the court.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss why the union membership rate is at an all time low, how neoliberalism and the transition to a service economy have diluted the power of unions and decreased membership, how and why law has been used for economic restructuring and to suppress unions and labor activism, how technological advances such as AI will intensify the strain on workers and unions under a capitalist system, and the ominous future ahead as major labor issues loom.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss a recent delegation to Nicaragua and how it presents an example of what a socialist society could look like, why the US is interested in discouraging Americans from visiting Nicaragua and other socialist countries, and how US attempts to overthrow the Sandinista government have affected people in Nicaragua.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Derek Ford, Assistant Professor of Education Studies at DePauw University and the Deputy Editor of the Journal for Critical Education Policy Studies, and author of Teaching the Actuality of Revolution to discuss how capitalism organizes our perception why organizers must present new ways of seeing and understanding reality, why a revolution is fundamentally dependent on the ability to imagine a future that is different from the present reality, and why the very nature of education must change in order to teach the actuality of revolution.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

nicaragua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

roe v. wade, abortion rights, us nicaragua relations