NATO Beef: Germany and US Can't Agree on Tanks to Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Germany’s refusal to send tanks to Ukraine, unless the U.S. does so as well.
Mark Sleboda - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystAngie Wong - Political AnalystSanchez Montebello - Los Angeles ReporterIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about Russia’s Special Operation in Ukraine and NATO criticizing Germany for their refusal to send tanks to Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to discuss today’s US domestic news including the Biden files and who might run for the Presidential election in 2024.In the third hour, Sanchez Montebello spoke with Fault Lines about the L.A. shooting that killed ten people during the Lunar New Year celebration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Germany’s refusal to send tanks to Ukraine, unless the US does so as well.
Mark Sleboda - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military Analyst
Angie Wong - Political Analyst
Sanchez Montebello - Los Angeles Reporter
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about Russia’s Special Operation in Ukraine and NATO criticizing Germany for their refusal to send tanks to Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angie Wong to discuss today’s US domestic news including the Biden files and who might run for the Presidential election in 2024.
In the third hour, Sanchez Montebello spoke with Fault Lines about the L.A. shooting that killed ten people during the Lunar New Year celebration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com