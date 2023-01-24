International
NASA Claims New Rocket Will Take Astronauts to Mars in 45 Days
NASA Claims New Rocket Will Take Astronauts to Mars in 45 Days
The revolutionizing technology that would allow travelling at cosmic speed indeed is Nuclear Propulsion.
2023-01-24T11:17+0000
2023
24.01.2023
This mosaic of Mars is a compilation of images captured by the Viking Orbiter 1. The center of the scene shows the entire Valles Marineris canyon system, more than 2,000 miles (3,000 kilometers) long, 370 miles (600 kilometers) wide and 5 miles (8 kilometers) deep, extending from Noctis Labyrinthus, the arcuate system of graben to the west, to the chaotic terrain to the east.
The revolutionizing technology that may allow travel at cosmic speed is called Nuclear Propulsion.
NASA is considering a faster way of traveling to Mars, which could take astronauts from Earth to the Red Planet in just 45 days.
According to the agency's statement, the idea behind the technology is Nuclear Thermal Propulsion or Nuclear Electric Propulsion. It is a new class of bimodal nuclear propulsion that uses a wave rotor topping cycle. NASA has stressed that this technology will revolutionize deep space exploration.
A nuclear propulsion rocket consists of an atomic reactor heating liquid hydrogen propellant. In turn, hydrogen propellant turns into ionized hydrogen gas and it is channeled through nostrils to generate thrust. According to the agency, the interesting aspect is that thanks to this propulsion system, the vessel can go to Mars and back multiple times.
NASA stated that nuclear propulsion has been on the scene as a means of space exploration for a long time.
