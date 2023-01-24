https://sputniknews.com/20230124/lockheed-martin-to-deliver-15bln-worth-of-orders-for-ukraine-between-2023-2024-1106664098.html

Lockheed Martin to Deliver $1.5Bln Worth of Orders for Ukraine Between 2023-2024

Lockheed Martin will begin delivering $1.5 billion worth of orders of military equipment for Ukraine starting this year and carrying over into 2024, the company's Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave said on Tuesday.

"We had orders of about $1.5 billion dollars, we'll start delivering on some of that in 2023 and it'll carry over into 2024," Malave said during a quarterly earnings call when asked about efforts to restock US supplies sent to Ukraine. "We've got a line of sight to significantly more orders beyond that, that we'll see again in the outer years." Lockheed Martin has had contract funding and internally funded projects to make sure the company can meet higher ramp rates, including for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Guided Multiple Rocket Systems (GMLRS), Malave said. The United States and several Western countries recently announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

