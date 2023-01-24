International
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Delegation Led by FM Lavrov in Talks With Eswatini Officials
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Delegation Led by FM Lavrov in Talks With Eswatini Officials
A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Delegation Led by FM Lavrov in Talks With Eswatini Officials

06:25 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 24.01.2023)
Being updated
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently on his second African tour in a year, after visiting the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt in summer 2022.
A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday. For the minister, this is the first trip to this small country. He is expected to hold talks with the country's leadership in Mbabane, the executive capital of the landlocked southern African state (with the second capital being Lobamba, the legislative one).
On Monday, Russia's Foreign Minister started his African tour in South Africa, meeting with the country's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa. After holding talks, Lavrov made an announcement that Russia and South Africa are working on the development of trade mechanisms that are independent from the West.
07:39 GMT 24.01.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holding Talks With Eswatini Leadership
07:24 GMT 24.01.2023
Russian Delegation in Talks With Eswatini Officials
06:35 GMT 24.01.2023
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a media briefing after meeting with his South Africa's counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Eswatini on Visit
06:17 GMT
06:34 GMT 24.01.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Has Disemarked in Eswatini
