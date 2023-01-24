LIVE UPDATES: Russian Delegation Led by FM Lavrov in Talks With Eswatini Officials

A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday. For the minister, this is the first trip to this small country. He is expected to hold talks with the country's leadership in Mbabane, the executive capital of the landlocked southern African state (with the second capital being Lobamba, the legislative one).
On Monday, Russia's Foreign Minister started his African tour in South Africa, meeting with the country's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa. After holding talks, Lavrov made an announcement that Russia and South Africa are working on the development of trade mechanisms that are independent from the West.