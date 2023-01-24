https://sputniknews.com/20230124/indonesia-considering-acquiring-smart-aviation-weapons-from-france-1106650175.html
Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France
The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday it was in talks with French aviation company Safran on the possibility of acquiring Armement Air‐Sol Modulaire (AASM) Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (Hammer)
Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday it was in talks with French aviation company Safran on the possibility of acquiring Armement Air‐Sol Modulaire (AASM) Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (Hammer) with "smart" guided bombs
"In connection with the programme to procure six Rafale fighters for Indonesia, the French Safran Group sees the potential use of Hammer as one of the weapons options that Rafale can carry,” the defense ministry's Directorate General of Defense Potential said in a report posted on the military news website.
The AASM-Hammer is a modular air-to-ground precision weapon suite developed by Safran. AASM modules can be equipped with various guidance systems such as laser, infrared, inertial or satellite.
In 2022, Indonesia signed agreement with France to purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets
, becoming the second regional purchaser of this aircraft after India.