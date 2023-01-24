International
Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France
Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France
The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday it was in talks with French aviation company Safran on the possibility of acquiring Armement Air‐Sol Modulaire (AASM) Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (Hammer)
The AASM-Hammer is a modular air-to-ground precision weapon suite developed by Safran. AASM modules can be equipped with various guidance systems such as laser, infrared, inertial or satellite. In 2022, Indonesia signed agreement with France to purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets, becoming the second regional purchaser of this aircraft after India.
Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France

12:08 GMT 24.01.2023
