https://sputniknews.com/20230124/indonesia-considering-acquiring-smart-aviation-weapons-from-france-1106650175.html

Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France

Indonesia Considering Acquiring Smart Aviation Weapons From France

The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday it was in talks with French aviation company Safran on the possibility of acquiring Armement Air‐Sol Modulaire (AASM) Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (Hammer)

2023-01-24T12:08+0000

2023-01-24T12:08+0000

2023-01-24T12:08+0000

asia

indonesia

safran

rafale fighter jets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102976/91/1029769151_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_29933bfe53e2d7c7703bac6958a3618b.jpg

. The AASM-Hammer is a modular air-to-ground precision weapon suite developed by Safran. AASM modules can be equipped with various guidance systems such as laser, infrared, inertial or satellite. In 2022, Indonesia signed agreement with France to purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets, becoming the second regional purchaser of this aircraft after India.

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia, indonesia, safran, rafale fighter jets, highly agile modular munition extended range, hammer-weapons