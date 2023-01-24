International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/iaea-director-general-announces-visit-to-iran-in-february-for-political-dialogue-1106665850.html
IAEA Director General Announces Visit to Iran in February for Political Dialogue
IAEA Director General Announces Visit to Iran in February for Political Dialogue
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday he was going to visit Iran in February to assess the situation regarding nuclear non-proliferation and resume the political dialogue.
2023-01-24T20:05+0000
2023-01-24T19:59+0000
world
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran
nuclear weapons
political dialogue
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_0:143:3071:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7e02fe5e9544a4d3b61a213ae44fceb5.jpg
"I believe I might be back in Tehran on this and on the other issues I described to you, in February perhaps, for much needed political dialogue… with Iran. And then, I hope to be making some progress," he told the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament. Grossi also said Iran had enough enriched uranium to create a nuclear bomb, however it did not mean that the weapon already existed. Answering the lawmakers' questions, Grossi said that Iran had failed to provide the IAEA with explanations on many aspects, as well as violated agreements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran has repeatedly stressed it has no intention of creating nuclear weapons; in fact, Iranian leadership imposed a fatwa in 2003 on the production or sage of any form of nuclear arms.The JCPOA was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as well as Germany and the European Union in July 2015. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, saying that Iran had violated the deal by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of its own obligations under the deal, demanding the US lift sanctions. In December 2021, talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 due to a series of mass protests in the Islamic Republic, for which Tehran blames the US and other Western countries.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_251:0:2980:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_78a9bdfbdd33abc909267026ba438f23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international atomic energy agency, rafael grossi, political dialogue, february, iran
international atomic energy agency, rafael grossi, political dialogue, february, iran

IAEA Director General Announces Visit to Iran in February for Political Dialogue

20:05 GMT 24.01.2023
© AP Photo / Florian SchroetterFILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday he was going to visit Iran in February to assess the situation regarding nuclear non-proliferation and resume the political dialogue.
"I believe I might be back in Tehran on this and on the other issues I described to you, in February perhaps, for much needed political dialogue… with Iran. And then, I hope to be making some progress," he told the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.
Grossi also said Iran had enough enriched uranium to create a nuclear bomb, however it did not mean that the weapon already existed.
Answering the lawmakers' questions, Grossi said that Iran had failed to provide the IAEA with explanations on many aspects, as well as violated agreements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Iran has repeatedly stressed it has no intention of creating nuclear weapons; in fact, Iranian leadership imposed a fatwa in 2003 on the production or sage of any form of nuclear arms.
The JCPOA was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as well as Germany and the European Union in July 2015. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, saying that Iran had violated the deal by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of its own obligations under the deal, demanding the US lift sanctions.
In December 2021, talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 due to a series of mass protests in the Islamic Republic, for which Tehran blames the US and other Western countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала