Estonia Severs Almost All Economic Ties With Russia, Russian Ambassador Says
Estonia Severs Almost All Economic Ties With Russia, Russian Ambassador Says
Estonia has cut off virtually all economic ties with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia after the Estonian Foreign Ministry required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre and asked him to leave the country by February 7, at the same time as Lipayev would leave Estonia.
Estonia Severs Almost All Economic Ties With Russia, Russian Ambassador Says

11:09 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 24.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankEstonian Embassy in Moscow
/
Go to the mediabank
