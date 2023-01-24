https://sputniknews.com/20230124/chopper-crash-in-kiev-regions-brovary-caused-by-pilot-mistake-media-reports-1106648831.html
Chopper Crash in Kiev Region's Brovary Caused by Pilot Mistake, Media Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cause of the helicopter crash with the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry aboard in the city of Brovary, was a pilot error as per preliminary data, Ukrainian news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Ukrainian ministry.
The pilot of the crashed helicopter was reportedly flying at a too low altitude, despite the fog, and noticed the house late.
The incident occurred last week, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident. The crash left at least 14 people killed and 25 injured.
Earlier it was reported that the models of the helicopter in which the minister was flying had Rotor Gearbox malfunctions. The Airbus Helicopters company told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash
