International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/chopper-crash-in-kiev-regions-brovary-caused-by-pilot-mistake-media-reports-1106648831.html
Chopper Crash in Kiev Region's Brovary Caused by Pilot Mistake, Media Reports
Chopper Crash in Kiev Region's Brovary Caused by Pilot Mistake, Media Reports
The cause of the helicopter crash with Ukrainian Interior Minister aboard, was a pilot error as per preliminary data, Ukrainian news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Ukrainian ministry.
2023-01-24T11:50+0000
2023-01-24T11:50+0000
world
ukraine
helicopter crash
interior minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106496116_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_96f4258922d87feda6eceef30ca15d2c.jpg
The pilot of the crashed helicopter was reportedly flying at a too low altitude, despite the fog, and noticed the house late. The incident occurred last week, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident. The crash left at least 14 people killed and 25 injured.Earlier it was reported that the models of the helicopter in which the minister was flying had Rotor Gearbox malfunctions. The Airbus Helicopters company told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/16-people-including-ukrainian-interior-minister-die-in-air-crash-near-kiev-police-say-1106449269.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106496116_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72ebea10d5e1cdd49ed4101b45818e93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
how did ukrainian interior minister died, ukraine brovary helicopter crash, death of denis monastyrsky and yevgeny enin, puma helicopter crash incident
how did ukrainian interior minister died, ukraine brovary helicopter crash, death of denis monastyrsky and yevgeny enin, puma helicopter crash incident

Chopper Crash in Kiev Region's Brovary Caused by Pilot Mistake, Media Reports

11:50 GMT 24.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKYFirefighters work near the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kiev on January 18, 2023
Firefighters work near the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kiev on January 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cause of the helicopter crash with the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry aboard in the city of Brovary, was a pilot error as per preliminary data, Ukrainian news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Ukrainian ministry.
The pilot of the crashed helicopter was reportedly flying at a too low altitude, despite the fog, and noticed the house late.
The incident occurred last week, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident. The crash left at least 14 people killed and 25 injured.
Military and onlookers stand at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kiev, killing sixteen people, including two children and Ukrainian interior minister, on January 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
World
'French' Helicopter That Crashed Killing Ukrainian Interior Minister Reportedly Had Tech Issues
18 January, 08:24 GMT
Earlier it was reported that the models of the helicopter in which the minister was flying had Rotor Gearbox malfunctions. The Airbus Helicopters company told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала