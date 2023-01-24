International
Biden Urges Congress to Pass Newly-Introduced Assault Weapons Ban
Biden Urges Congress to Pass Newly-Introduced Assault Weapons Ban
President Joe Biden said Congress must pass new legislation introduced earlier in the day to ban assault weapons in light of the recent spate of shootings including in Monterey Park, California.
"Today, Senator [Dianne] Feinstein... has once again introduced an Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazine Ban in the Senate, as well as legislation raising the age to purchase them to 21," Biden said in a statement on Monday. "I urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk."Biden said when he signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act this summer, there was still work to be done to "keep dangerous firearms out of dangerous hands."Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire in southern California at the Monterey Park dance studio at a street festival celebrating Lunar New Year, killing 11 and injuring nine others. The suspected gunman fled the scene and was found dead by authorities in a van in a neighboring city.Earlier on Monday, police in Half Moon Bay, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, said a suspect was in custody after reports of four found dead in two separate shootings.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said Congress must pass new legislation introduced earlier in the day to ban assault weapons in light of the recent spate of shootings including in Monterey Park, California.
"Today, Senator [Dianne] Feinstein... has once again introduced an Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazine Ban in the Senate, as well as legislation raising the age to purchase them to 21," Biden said in a statement on Monday. "I urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk."
Biden said when he signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act this summer, there was still work to be done to "keep dangerous firearms out of dangerous hands."
"In the short time since, communities across America have been struck by tragedy after tragedy, including mass shootings from Colorado Springs to Monterey Park and daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines," he added.
Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire in southern California at the Monterey Park dance studio at a street festival celebrating Lunar New Year, killing 11 and injuring nine others. The suspected gunman fled the scene and was found dead by authorities in a van in a neighboring city.
Earlier on Monday, police in Half Moon Bay, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, said a suspect was in custody after reports of four found dead in two separate shootings.
