Ambulance Workers in Northwest England Go on Strike Over Pay Raise

Ambulance workers of the GMB union will go on strike in the North West of England on Tuesday, demanding a pay raise amid soaring inflation and the rising cost of living.

2023-01-24T10:59+0000

"GMB's ambulance workers are angry. In their own words 'they are done.' Our message to the Government is clear — talk pay now," GMB National Secretary Rachel Harrison said. North West Ambulance Service employees will stage four more protest actions on February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, if their demands are not met.In late December, over 10,000 ambulance workers from the GMB union in England and Wales staged protests for the first time in 30 years. They were joined by paramedics from Unison and Unite. According to British media, a total of 25,000 people went on strike. The UK government formally requested military assistance to keep the healthcare system running during the protest action.The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.

