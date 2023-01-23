https://sputniknews.com/20230123/us-seizes-over-600mln-in-assets-from-founder-of-crypto-exchange-ftx-reports-say-1106612323.html

US Seizes Over $600Mln in Assets From Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX, Reports Say

US Seizes Over $600Mln in Assets From Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX, Reports Say

The US federal authorities seized more than $600 million in assets belonging to the founder of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX

2023-01-23T10:22+0000

2023-01-23T10:22+0000

2023-01-23T10:23+0000

us

sam bankman-fried

ftx

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954161_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_592785b2f255b8a1f92950e2375e57f1.jpg

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December at the behest of the Justice Department and charged with eight counts of fraud. He is accused of defrauding clients and investors of his crypto trading firm of billions of dollars. Court records seen by US media show that US prosecutors provided a list of assets subject to forfeiture, including cash held in several banks and more than 55 million Robinhood Markets shares. Several Binance accounts were also seized, although their values were not included. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to stand trial in October. The US alleges that the 30-year-old Californian orchestrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history by steering billions in FTX investors' money into his hedge fund, Alameda Research. He has denied any wrongdoing.

https://sputniknews.com/20221212/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-arrested-by-bahamian-authorities-after-us-files-criminal-charges-1105402625.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

defrauding clients and investors, crypto trading firm of billions of dollars