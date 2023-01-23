International
WATCH LIVE: Russian, South African FMs Hold Joint Presser After Bilateral Meeting in Pretoria
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/us-seizes-over-600mln-in-assets-from-founder-of-crypto-exchange-ftx-reports-say-1106612323.html
US Seizes Over $600Mln in Assets From Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX, Reports Say
US Seizes Over $600Mln in Assets From Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX, Reports Say
The US federal authorities seized more than $600 million in assets belonging to the founder of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX
2023-01-23T10:22+0000
2023-01-23T10:23+0000
us
sam bankman-fried
ftx
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954161_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_592785b2f255b8a1f92950e2375e57f1.jpg
Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December at the behest of the Justice Department and charged with eight counts of fraud. He is accused of defrauding clients and investors of his crypto trading firm of billions of dollars. Court records seen by US media show that US prosecutors provided a list of assets subject to forfeiture, including cash held in several banks and more than 55 million Robinhood Markets shares. Several Binance accounts were also seized, although their values were not included. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to stand trial in October. The US alleges that the 30-year-old Californian orchestrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history by steering billions in FTX investors' money into his hedge fund, Alameda Research. He has denied any wrongdoing.
https://sputniknews.com/20221212/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-arrested-by-bahamian-authorities-after-us-files-criminal-charges-1105402625.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954161_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac55c1e8433d376aca1d34639d4aef9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
defrauding clients and investors, crypto trading firm of billions of dollars
defrauding clients and investors, crypto trading firm of billions of dollars

US Seizes Over $600Mln in Assets From Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX, Reports Say

10:22 GMT 23.01.2023 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 23.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ED JONESFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves following his arraignment in New York City on December 22, 2022
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves following his arraignment in New York City on December 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / ED JONES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US federal authorities seized more than $600 million in assets belonging to the founder of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, media reported.
Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December at the behest of the Justice Department and charged with eight counts of fraud. He is accused of defrauding clients and investors of his crypto trading firm of billions of dollars.
Image capture of FTX owner and founder Sam Bankman-Fried at The New York Times' DealBook Summit where he attempted to explain the multi-billion dollar collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2022
World
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested by Bahamian Authorities After US Files Criminal Charges
12 December 2022, 23:49 GMT
Court records seen by US media show that US prosecutors provided a list of assets subject to forfeiture, including cash held in several banks and more than 55 million Robinhood Markets shares. Several Binance accounts were also seized, although their values were not included.
Bankman-Fried is scheduled to stand trial in October. The US alleges that the 30-year-old Californian orchestrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history by steering billions in FTX investors' money into his hedge fund, Alameda Research. He has denied any wrongdoing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала