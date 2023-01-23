International
US Sanctions Iran's IRGC Cooperative Foundation, Senior Officials
US Sanctions Iran’s IRGC Cooperative Foundation, Senior Officials
The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior officials, the Treasury announced on Monday.
us
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cooperative Foundation and five of its board members, the Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran under human rights authorities," the release stated.
iran's islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us treasury, sanctions against iran, sanctions against iran officials
iran’s islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us treasury, sanctions against iran, sanctions against iran officials

US Sanctions Iran’s IRGC Cooperative Foundation, Senior Officials

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior officials, the Treasury announced on Monday.
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cooperative Foundation and five of its board members, the Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran under human rights authorities," the release stated.
