US Marshals Service: More Than 75,000 Fugitives Arrested in 2022

The US Marshals Service (USMS) arrested more than 75,000 fugitives in fiscal year 2022, averaging more than 300 arrests per day, the agency said in a statement.

The USMS arrested 75,846 fugitives in 2022, including 28,324 on federal warrants, the statement said on Monday. Agents arrested an average of 303 fugitives per day, based on 250 operational days, the statement said. The USMS arrested 9,911 sex offenders, 5,759 homicide suspects and nearly 1,500 international fugitives, the statement said. USMS also arrested two of its “15 Most Wanted” fugitives in 2022. In addition, the USMS seized more than 6,200 firearms during violence reduction and counter gang operations last year, the statement said. A total of 95,425 warrants were cleared, including 34,264 federal warrants and 61,161 state or local warrants, the statement said. The number of warrants cleared tends to exceed the number of arrests due to fugitives often being wanted on numerous warrants, the statement said. Moreover, the USMS assisted in the location and recovery of 424 missing children, pursuant to their authority under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, the statement added. Since the passage of the legislation clarifying their authority in missing child cases in May 2015, USMS has contributed to the location or recovery of more than 2,700 missing children, according to the statement.

