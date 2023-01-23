https://sputniknews.com/20230123/uk-pm-sunak-orders-probe-into-tory-party-chairman-zahawi-over-tax-dispute-1106613214.html

UK PM Sunak Orders Probe Into Tory Party Chairman Zahawi Over Tax Dispute

Former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi got into a dispute with tax authorities over the transfer of a 42.5 per cent stake in his polling firm YouGov to an offshore trust owned by his parents.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ordered a probe into his Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his dispute with tax collectors.Sunak announced in Monday morning that he had asked his independent ethics adviser to investigate whether Zahawi broke the ministerial code of cinduct.Zahawi, the former COVID-19 vaccines minister and then education secretary who briefly succeeded Sunak as chancellor of the exchequer this summer, is under scrutiny after he admitted he had made a huge settlement for overdue tax with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).British media reported that the Tory chairman and MP for Stratford-on-Avon had been forced to pay a whopping £4.8 million, which included a 30 per cent penalty for overdue payment.Sources told media that Zahawi had paid what he owed during his two-month stint as chancellor from July 5 to September 6 2022.The YouGov shares, reportedly totalling 42.5 per cent of the company's ownership, were transferred to Gibraltar-based firm Balshore Investments in 2000. Balshore was owned by a trust controlled by Zahawi's parents, and the former minister has said he transferred the shares in recognition of his father's role in providing capital to set up the firm.YouGov has gained a reputation as the UK's most reliable pollster. It predicted the outcome of the last general election in December 2019 more accurately than any other, partly by conducting far larger surveys of tens of thousands of voters.

