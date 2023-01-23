https://sputniknews.com/20230123/uk-electricity-operator-to-start-paying-monetary-compensation-for-energy-savings-1106605589.html

UK Electricity Operator to Start Paying Monetary Compensation for Energy Savings

UK electricity operator National Grid launched a reward scheme on Monday where customers will be paid for reducing electricity consumption during the busiest hours.

"We are also activating a Live #DemandFlexibilityService event between 5-6pm tomorrow [17:00 - 18:00 GMT on Monday]. This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried," National Grid tweeted on Sunday. The Demand Flexibility Service has been developed to provide incentive payments for reducing energy consumption during peak hours. According to UK media, the National Grid wants people to turn off energy-consuming household appliances such as washing machines and game consoles at such hours. The company plans to pay up to 6 pounds ($7.45) for every kilowatt-hour saved. The United Kingdom, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. Around 32 million UK residents, or 60% of the adult population, are struggling to pay bills, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

