International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/uk-electricity-operator-to-start-paying-monetary-compensation-for-energy-savings-1106605589.html
UK Electricity Operator to Start Paying Monetary Compensation for Energy Savings
UK Electricity Operator to Start Paying Monetary Compensation for Energy Savings
UK electricity operator National Grid launched a reward scheme on Monday where customers will be paid for reducing electricity consumption during the busiest hours.
2023-01-23T06:14+0000
2023-01-23T06:14+0000
energy crisis in europe
uk
electricity supplies
bills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104792394_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43f4a44a3fc38ec406bbd91311fdba36.jpg
"We are also activating a Live #DemandFlexibilityService event between 5-6pm tomorrow [17:00 - 18:00 GMT on Monday]. This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried," National Grid tweeted on Sunday. The Demand Flexibility Service has been developed to provide incentive payments for reducing energy consumption during peak hours. According to UK media, the National Grid wants people to turn off energy-consuming household appliances such as washing machines and game consoles at such hours. The company plans to pay up to 6 pounds ($7.45) for every kilowatt-hour saved. The United Kingdom, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. Around 32 million UK residents, or 60% of the adult population, are struggling to pay bills, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104792394_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aecafaef0dff8df8c283d1591e5ed0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk electricity operator national grid, reward scheme, reducing electricity consumption
uk electricity operator national grid, reward scheme, reducing electricity consumption

UK Electricity Operator to Start Paying Monetary Compensation for Energy Savings

06:14 GMT 23.01.2023
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinAn electricity pylon in Lydd, southern England
An electricity pylon in Lydd, southern England - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK electricity operator National Grid launched a reward scheme on Monday where customers will be paid for reducing electricity consumption during the busiest hours.
"We are also activating a Live #DemandFlexibilityService event between 5-6pm tomorrow [17:00 - 18:00 GMT on Monday]. This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried," National Grid tweeted on Sunday.
The Demand Flexibility Service has been developed to provide incentive payments for reducing energy consumption during peak hours. According to UK media, the National Grid wants people to turn off energy-consuming household appliances such as washing machines and game consoles at such hours. The company plans to pay up to 6 pounds ($7.45) for every kilowatt-hour saved.
The United Kingdom, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. Around 32 million UK residents, or 60% of the adult population, are struggling to pay bills, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала