https://sputniknews.com/20230123/russian-diplomat-calls-us-plans-to-transfer-confiscated-assets-to-ukraine-theft-1106623898.html
Russian Diplomat Calls US Plans to Transfer Confiscated Assets to Ukraine Theft
Russian Diplomat Calls US Plans to Transfer Confiscated Assets to Ukraine Theft
The United States' plans to transfer confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine are theft, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
2023-01-23T16:53+0000
2023-01-23T16:53+0000
2023-01-23T16:53+0000
russia
sergey ryabkov
assets
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102166/97/1021669755_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4fd25e736f2099d90cdf757996d5412.jpg
"It is theft. A country based on the rule of law is now engaged in denying itself, so people declaring these kinds of ideas have got a little carried away with geopolitics, they are hurting themselves," Ryabkov told reporters. Earlier in January, a US Justice Department spokesman, Andrew Adams, said that he expected his country to send the assets seized from Russian elites to help Ukraine. The G7 countries said in June that they were going to explore options to support Ukraine and rebuild the country as soon as possible, including by using frozen Russian assets. In December, they announced the creation of a multi-agency donor coordination platform to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. The European Union also repeatedly stated that it was exploring the possibility of using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but lacked a legislative basis for this move. Moscow insists that any attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets fall under the definition of expropriation of property in violation of the European Constitution and international law, pledging to take measures in response if the West goes through with the move.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/who-froze-russian-assets-abroad-and-what-might-happen-to-them-1104886435.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102166/97/1021669755_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39f08085b05d9d05bd9e397e201df53f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian assets, confiscated russian assets, russian assets for ukraine, stolent russian asstes, sergey ryabkov
russia, russian assets, confiscated russian assets, russian assets for ukraine, stolent russian asstes, sergey ryabkov
Russian Diplomat Calls US Plans to Transfer Confiscated Assets to Ukraine Theft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' plans to transfer confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine are theft, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"It is theft. A country based on the rule of law is now engaged in denying itself, so people declaring these kinds of ideas have got a little carried away with geopolitics, they are hurting themselves," Ryabkov told reporters.
Earlier in January, a US Justice Department spokesman, Andrew Adams, said that he expected his country to send the assets seized from Russian elites to help Ukraine.
30 November 2022, 14:37 GMT
The G7 countries said in June that they were going to explore options to support Ukraine and rebuild the country as soon as possible, including by using frozen Russian assets
. In December, they announced the creation of a multi-agency donor coordination platform to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.
The European Union also repeatedly stated that it was exploring the possibility
of using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but lacked a legislative basis for this move.
Moscow insists that any attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets fall under the definition of expropriation of property in violation of the European Constitution and international law, pledging to take measures in response
if the West
goes through with the move.