https://sputniknews.com/20230123/russian-diplomat-calls-us-plans-to-transfer-confiscated-assets-to-ukraine-theft-1106623898.html

Russian Diplomat Calls US Plans to Transfer Confiscated Assets to Ukraine Theft

Russian Diplomat Calls US Plans to Transfer Confiscated Assets to Ukraine Theft

The United States' plans to transfer confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine are theft, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

2023-01-23T16:53+0000

2023-01-23T16:53+0000

2023-01-23T16:53+0000

russia

sergey ryabkov

assets

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102166/97/1021669755_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4fd25e736f2099d90cdf757996d5412.jpg

"It is theft. A country based on the rule of law is now engaged in denying itself, so people declaring these kinds of ideas have got a little carried away with geopolitics, they are hurting themselves," Ryabkov told reporters. Earlier in January, a US Justice Department spokesman, Andrew Adams, said that he expected his country to send the assets seized from Russian elites to help Ukraine. The G7 countries said in June that they were going to explore options to support Ukraine and rebuild the country as soon as possible, including by using frozen Russian assets. In December, they announced the creation of a multi-agency donor coordination platform to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. The European Union also repeatedly stated that it was exploring the possibility of using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but lacked a legislative basis for this move. Moscow insists that any attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets fall under the definition of expropriation of property in violation of the European Constitution and international law, pledging to take measures in response if the West goes through with the move.

https://sputniknews.com/20221130/who-froze-russian-assets-abroad-and-what-might-happen-to-them-1104886435.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian assets, confiscated russian assets, russian assets for ukraine, stolent russian asstes, sergey ryabkov