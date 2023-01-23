https://sputniknews.com/20230123/police-two-students-dead-teacher-injured-after-shooting-at-iowa-charter-school-1106629475.html

Police: Two Students Dead, Teacher Injured After Shooting at Iowa Charter School

Two students were killed and one teacher was left injured on Monday after a shooting took place near an Iowa charter school, local police have confirmed.

Two students were killed and one teacher was left injured on Monday after a shooting took place near an Iowa charter school, local police have confirmed.Iowa officials detailed during a briefing that the shooting took place at the Starts Right Here charter school in downtown Des Moines, adding that officers were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. local time."The first officers here did find three people with gunshot injuries, two of them were in very critical conditions," Des Moines Officer Paul Parizek said during a news conference. "Those two people, both students, are dead now at the hospital."Official had attempted to resuscitate the two students; however both died at the hospital. The teacher is described as being in serious condition.Authorities have since taken into custody "multiple suspects," who police say were apprehended some 20 minutes after the shooting was reported to law enforcement officials. Police stated the unidentified individuals were located roughly two miles from the scene inside a car.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

