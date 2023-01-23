https://sputniknews.com/20230123/malta-helps-eu-in-freezing-russian-assets-worth-over-100mln-foreign-minister-1106614816.html

Malta Helps EU in Freezing Russian Assets Worth Over $100Mln: Foreign Minister

Malta Helps EU in Freezing Russian Assets Worth Over $100Mln: Foreign Minister

Malta provided other EU countries with information that helped freeze over $100 million worth of Russian assets

2023-01-23T11:19+0000

2023-01-23T11:19+0000

2023-01-23T11:19+0000

economy

eu

malta

russia

assets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106128/54/1061285449_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_64bd6ccecbcad575933e68dc80c2465f.jpg

Malta itself reportedly froze over $200,000 worth of Russian assets as part of EU sanctions. The minister noted that as a result of the information provided to EU members as part of the measures against Russia, bulk carriers, two yachts and bank accounts have been frozen. Last week, the European Parliament passed a legally non-binding resolution calling for a special international tribunal on Ukraine and a discussion on using Russian state assets as reparations to Kiev for military operation launched by Russia in February. In November, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would take appropriate measures in response if the assets were confiscated.

malta

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

freeze russian assets, russian assets, eu sanctions