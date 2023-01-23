International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Kherson Region - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Kherson Region - Authorities
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2023, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
04:47 GMT 23.01.2023

04:47 GMT 23.01.2023
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Since October 2022, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
07:43 GMT 23.01.2023
Ukrainian armed forces' soldiers drive a T-72 tank on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Army Hiding Rows of Tanks Among Civilian Buildings in Artemovsk, UK TV Report Says
07:10 GMT
07:43 GMT 23.01.2023
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Russia
Ex-Roscosmos CEO Says He Has Detailed Information on Weapon Used in Donetsk Attack
04:32 GMT
07:37 GMT 23.01.2023
Leopard 2 A4 NO Tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Berlin Will ‘Not Stand in the Way’ If Poland Opts to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Baerbock Says
06:12 GMT
07:34 GMT 23.01.2023
Issue of Supplying Tanks to Ukraine Will Be Discussed at Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers – Borrell
06:58 GMT 23.01.2023
Kiev Stores Ammunition At NPP As Russian Armed Forces Will Not Strike This Depots Due To Risk of Nuclear Disaster - Russian Intel
There is reliable evidence that Ukrainian army is stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

"The Foreign Intelligence Service receives reliable information that the Ukrainian armed forces are stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants. This applies to the most expensive and scarce for the Ukrainian armed forces missiles for the HIMARS MLRS and foreign air defense systems, as well as large-caliber artillery ammunition," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR.

The command of the Ukrainian army hides ammunition and weapons on the territory of nuclear power plants, realizing that the Russian armed forces will not deliver strikes at the territories of nuclear power plants, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, the official added.
06:47 GMT 23.01.2023
There is Reliable Evidence That Ukrainian Army Stockpiling Weapons and Ammunition Provided By West on Territories of NPP - Russian Foreign Intel
06:41 GMT 23.01.2023
US Statements About Possibility of Supplying Kiev With ATACMS Missiles Are Element of Psychological Warfare - Russian Diplomat
Statements made by the US about the possibility of supplying long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) are nothing but an element of psychological warfare, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"This is an element of psychological warfare," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that any escalation is "the most dangerous path, and the consequences can be unpredictable."
Earlier in January, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US refused to transfer ATACMS missiles, with a range of almost 200 miles, to Ukraine due to disagreements over possible strikes on targets in Crimea, despite Kiev's persistent requests. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that the start of deliveries of such missiles to Ukraine could be interpreted as direct US involvement in a military conflict with Russia.
04:48 GMT 23.01.2023
One-Year-Old Girl Killed in Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling of Lugansk Region - LPR
A one-year-old baby died and four adult residents of the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region were wounded as a result of Ukrainian troops’ shelling, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) forces, retired Lt. Col. Andrei Marochko told Sputnik.

"We just received information about the wounding of four residents of the city [of Kreminna] and the death of one child as a result of the shelling," Marochko said.

He specified that the Ukrainian troops’ shelling took place on January 21. Two men and two women were injured and a baby girl born on March 27, 2021 was killed.
04:47 GMT 23.01.2023
Ukrainian Forces Shell Kherson Region - Authorities
