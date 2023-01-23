International
Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy Cooperation With Russia: Szijjarto
Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy Cooperation With Russia: Szijjarto
Hungary will not support any sanctions restricting energy cooperation with Russia
Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy Cooperation With Russia: Szijjarto

12:41 GMT 23.01.2023
A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest (File)
A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary will not support any sanctions restricting energy cooperation with Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"Without the Paks nuclear power plant, it would be impossible to ensure the current energy supply to Hungary, as without the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant, it will be impossible to guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply in the coming decades... So, I think it is quite obvious that Hungary will not support any sanctions that would in any way limit cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy," Szijjarto told a briefing, broadcast on his social media.
The minister recalled that Hungary has been using nuclear energy from the Paks nuclear power plant for 40 years, the contract with Rosatom on the construction of new units was signed nine years ago.
Hungary's only nuclear power plant, Paks, generates about a third of all electricity in Hungary, with the share expected to increase after the planned commissioning of the NPP's two new reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has often stressed that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.
In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) as loan to finance the construction of the units.
