https://sputniknews.com/20230123/house-gop-appears-on-track-to-find-out-who-had-access-to-bidens-classified-memos-1106625111.html

House GOP Appears on Track to Find Out Who Had Access to Biden's Classified Memos

House GOP Appears on Track to Find Out Who Had Access to Biden's Classified Memos

House GOP investigators looking into the president's classified memo saga are set to obtain information about who visited Joe Biden's house in Wilmington... 23.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-23T18:37+0000

2023-01-23T18:37+0000

2023-01-23T18:37+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

joe biden

us secret service

classified documents

delaware

gop

house gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/17/1097715618_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64a30b793455278b4585021337bed4aa.jpg

House Republicans are striving to get information on who could get access to classified documents stored at Biden's Delaware premises for at least six years. Several tranches of memos reportedly originating from the Obama era have been discovered in Biden's private house and garage and, earlier, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement of the University of Pennsylvania is located in Washington, DC.On January 15, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain requesting the Wilmington residence’s visitor log. However, the White House said that no visitor logs for the Delaware home exist, since Biden’s "personal residence is personal."Earlier, on January 13, House Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to share documents and communications concerning Biden's classified documents. The DoJ responded that its ability to fully cooperate with congressional probe is limited by a number of factors.Having been stonewalled by both the DoJ and the White House, GOP congressmen continued their efforts to find out who visited Joe Biden's property.Republicans appear to have good reasons for being so relentless. Last week, conservative media outlet Just the News broke that Hunter Biden had listed the Wilmington home as his personal residence during a period in 2018-2019 when he suffered from self-described addiction and also pursued deals with a Chinese company that reportedly gave him a large diamond and a $5 million interest-free forgivable loan.Hunter is known for maintaining ties with foreign tycoons and fixers, including Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. Zlochevsky used to pay him a staggering $83,333 per month for serving on the board of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma even though the younger Biden had zero expertise in energy sector. Republicans don't rule out that Hunter's foreign business partners could potentially get access to sensitive government documents.Even though there are no visitor logs for Biden's Wilmington, the US Secret Service does have some information on vetted guests with regular access to the Bidens' premises. As per Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi, the agency "generate[s] law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites."A source familiar with the situation told Fox News last week that the agency is ready to share information on Biden's guests with House investigators if requested by Congress. However, the Secret Service did not respond to a request from the US press to comment on that.On Sunday, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced in an interview with a US broadcaster that the committee would file an official request for key names and dates to the Secret Service on January 23.Earlier, another American conservative outlet reported that there are "several avenues" to obtain information on who had access to classified documents; and that the Oversight Committee will pursue those avenues and is determined to exhaust them all.

https://sputniknews.com/20230116/contagious-syndrome-how-clinton--obama-used-to-mishandle-classified-docs-akin-to-biden-1106411646.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/all-deny--deflect-bidens-no-regrets-response-to-classified-docs-row-ripped-as-really-dumb--1106564745.html

americas

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

biden's classified documents, visitor logs for biden's delaware house, us secret service, biden's vetted visitors, hunter biden's foreign business partners, ukrainian tycoons