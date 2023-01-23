International
Ex-Roscosmos CEO Says He Has Detailed Information on Weapon Used in Donetsk Attack
Ex-Roscosmos CEO Says He Has Detailed Information on Weapon Used in Donetsk Attack
The former CEO of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik that satellite imagery had helped spot the howitzer from which he was attacked in Donetsk
"Since I worked for four years in our state corporation Roscosmos, I have good friends, partners and comrades there. I had requested an accurate map, a picture that was taken that day, that evening, by one of our spacecraft. I believe that we have established exactly the weapon from which the shot was fired, which was at the optimal distance and position for shots. We continue to monitor this combat crew, which fired at us, and I hope, when I return, they will be found and destroyed," Rogozin said. In December of last year, the hotel where Rogozin and a group of Russian military advisers were staying in Donetsk came under fire. The ex-space official was wounded in the spine by a shell fragment, while one of the military advisers was killed. Since November 2022, the former Roscosmos CEO has been heading an inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which provides technical support to units in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Ex-Roscosmos CEO Says He Has Detailed Information on Weapon Used in Donetsk Attack

04:32 GMT 23.01.2023
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The former CEO of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik that satellite imagery had helped spot the howitzer from which he was attacked in Donetsk.
"Since I worked for four years in our state corporation Roscosmos, I have good friends, partners and comrades there. I had requested an accurate map, a picture that was taken that day, that evening, by one of our spacecraft. I believe that we have established exactly the weapon from which the shot was fired, which was at the optimal distance and position for shots. We continue to monitor this combat crew, which fired at us, and I hope, when I return, they will be found and destroyed," Rogozin said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in Donbass
12 November 2022, 17:29 GMT
In December of last year, the hotel where Rogozin and a group of Russian military advisers were staying in Donetsk came under fire. The ex-space official was wounded in the spine by a shell fragment, while one of the military advisers was killed.
Since November 2022, the former Roscosmos CEO has been heading an inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which provides technical support to units in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
