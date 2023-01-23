https://sputniknews.com/20230123/dishonest-to-the-point-of-misinformation-federal-reserve-dragged-for-odd-defense-spending-graph-1106627768.html

'Dishonest to the Point of Misinformation': Federal Reserve Dragged for Odd Defense Spending Graph

After the St. Louis Federal Reserve tweeted out a highly misleading line graph of several nations’ defense expenditures on Monday, users highlighted its ham-fisted and deceptive nature with both humor and facts.

2023-01-23T21:34+0000

2023-01-23T21:34+0000

2023-01-23T21:29+0000

The tweet linked to a January 3 article about the patterns of defense spending around the world in light of the conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the steady and rapid increase of China’s military budget since the early 1990s.However, the graph accompanying it, which was included in the tweet, has been modified in an unconventional way: while the spending by five of the nations is measured on the Y-axis on the left side of the graph, as is traditionally the case, for the line representing the United States, the Fed used a bizarre separate Y-axis on the right side of the graph.As replies poured in denouncing the Fed’s deception, a few users tweeted accurate versions of the graph, if the US’ line had been placed on the same Y-axis scale as the other five nations.Others tore into the Fed in a more rhetorical way, or simply clowned on the absurdity of the graph.“Congrats on making the most misleading chart of 2023 so far!” said one user. “This is dishonest to the point of misinformation,” wrote another.One person joked the situation was another example of “American exceptionalism.”Some dropped other graphs that they felt better illustrated the drama of the difference between US defense spending and that of other nations.According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military spending reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, with the US spending $804 billion of that by itself. By comparison, China spent $293 billion on its military that year. The US spent so much on its military, it spent more than the next nine countries combined, including China.The most recent Pentagon budget, signed by US President Joe Biden last month, was a whopping $816.7 billion.

