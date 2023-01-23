https://sputniknews.com/20230123/berlin-will-not-stand-in-the-way-if-poland-opts-to-send-tanks-to-ukraine-baerbock-says-1106600608.html

Berlin Will ‘Not Stand in the Way’ If Poland Opts to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Baerbock Says

Berlin Will ‘Not Stand in the Way’ If Poland Opts to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Baerbock Says

Berlin will not stand in the way if Poland opts to send tanks to Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

2023-01-23T06:12+0000

2023-01-23T06:12+0000

2023-01-23T06:12+0000

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

tanks

russia's special operation in ukraine

olaf scholz

leopard 2

boris pistorius

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102152/86/1021528687_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_fd24735631ee036f2e53f5986adc4857.jpg

If Poland takes a decision to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Berlin will not stop Warsaw from doing so, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.When asked in an interview for French television on January 22 what Berlin’s response would be if Poland were to go ahead with the delivery, Baerbock said: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way."Baerbock added:The Foreign Minister's words appear to strike a quite different tone from earlier remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, made at a summit on Sunday. Scholz had insisted that any decision on weapons deliveries would be made in full coordination with allies, including Washington.Meanwhile, at a joint news conference with Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out that France might send Leclerc tanks to Ukraine. However, he pointed to the need to take into consideration the time needed to train Ukrainians to use the tanks, and insisted any decision must not jeopardize France's own security, adding that the move would have to be coordinated with allies such as Germany.As German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius weighed in on the issue the same day, he said that he anticipated a decision to be made regarding the delivery of the tanks to Ukraine soon. However, he clarified to German media that Berlin would not rush in to make any hasty decisions. Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to check the army’s inventory, as Washington pressured its German allies to deliver some of the estimated 328 Leopard 2 battle tanks from the Bundeswehr’s arsenal to Ukraine. Washington has held off on deploying its own M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev authorities, arguing their weight and supposed unsuitability to the Ukrainian terrain.The move to hold off on sending German-made tanks for the Kiev regime by Berlin has left the US, NATO and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky fuming for months. Mateusz Morawiecki. Prime Minister of Poland, which has repeatedly riled at Berlin over its hesitant stance regarding sending the highly advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or allowing third nations to transfer them, slammed Germany's attitude as "unacceptable."Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to check the army’s inventory, as Washington pressured its German allies to deliver some of the estimated 328 Leopard 2 battle tanks from the Bundeswehr’s arsenal to Ukraine. Washington has held off on deploying its own M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev authorities, arguing their weight and supposed unsuitability to the Ukrainian environment.As for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he pressed ahead with his oft-repeated mantra calling for more weapons deliveries to his country on January 20. However, he conceded that sending several dozen Western tanks to Ukraine could not radically change the situation, as he gave an interview to German media.Since Russia strated its special military operation in Ukraine, the US and its NATO allies have been pumping Kiev with weapons which Moscow warned would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin recently said that the supply of offensive armament from Western countries to Kiev will lead to a global disaster and retaliatory measures from Moscow with the use of more powerful weapons.

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/move-to-hold-off-on-tanks-for-kiev-sparks-row-between-senior-members-of-germanys-coalition-govt-1106576488.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230121/i-am-tired-of-this-sshow-washington-and-kiev-fume-as-berlin-holds-off-on-tanks-for-ukraine-1106552205.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/western-arms-deliveries-to-kiev-will-lead-to-global-disaster-russian-state-duma-speaker-says--1106569206.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

berlin will not stand in the way, if poland decides to send tanks to ukraine, german foreign minister annalena baerbock, sending leopard 2 tanks to ukraine, pumping ukraine with western weapons, prolonging the conflict