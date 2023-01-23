International
Australia Planning to Spend Up to $1Bln on Sea Mines: Defense Ministry
Australia plans to spend up to $1 billion on advanced naval mines to protect its sea lanes and ports amid China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region
"Defence is accelerating the acquisition of smart sea mines, which will help to secure sea lines of communication and protect Australia’s maritime approaches. A modern sea mining capability is a significant deterrent to potential aggressors," the ministry told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. Australia is expected to spend from $500 million to $1 billion on mines, the newspaper reported, citing sources, adding that it would be Australia’s first major investment in naval mines since the Vietnam War. According to the report, Australia will buy mines that can be remotely activated and deactivated once laid, allowing friendly commercial and naval vessels to pass safely. In August, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his country should purchase enough lethal weapons to prevent an enemy attack. In January, the Australian government said that it would spend up to $2 billion to strengthen its missile capability.
Australia Planning to Spend Up to $1Bln on Sea Mines: Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia plans to spend up to $1 billion on advanced naval mines to protect its sea lanes and ports amid China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Defence is accelerating the acquisition of smart sea mines, which will help to secure sea lines of communication and protect Australia’s maritime approaches. A modern sea mining capability is a significant deterrent to potential aggressors," the ministry told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.
Australia is expected to spend from $500 million to $1 billion on mines, the newspaper reported, citing sources, adding that it would be Australia’s first major investment in naval mines since the Vietnam War.
Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
World
China Urges Australia to Stop Sending 'Wrong Signals' to Taiwan: Official
6 December 2022, 13:53 GMT
According to the report, Australia will buy mines that can be remotely activated and deactivated once laid, allowing friendly commercial and naval vessels to pass safely.
In August, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his country should purchase enough lethal weapons to prevent an enemy attack.
In January, the Australian government said that it would spend up to $2 billion to strengthen its missile capability.
