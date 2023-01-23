https://sputniknews.com/20230123/aftermath-of-mass-shooting-in-california-during-chinese-new-year-festivities-1106604900.html

Aftermath of Mass Shooting in California During Chinese New Year Festivities

Late on Saturday, January 21, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others

The incident occurred at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured on 21 January 2023, after a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles. The gunman was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who killed himself after police officers surrounded his van later in the day. The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.The City of Monterey Park cancelled the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations after the mass shooting. Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery for more.

