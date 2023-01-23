International
Aftermath of Mass Shooting in California During Chinese New Year Festivities
Aftermath of Mass Shooting in California During Chinese New Year Festivities
Late on Saturday, January 21, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106601215_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9f1c5c3bac8b79bd0b90f792d067449.jpg
The incident occurred at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured on 21 January 2023, after a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles. The gunman was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who killed himself after police officers surrounded his van later in the day. The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.The City of Monterey Park cancelled the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations after the mass shooting. Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery for more.
gunman opened fire, dance studio in the city of monterey park
gunman opened fire, dance studio in the city of monterey park

Aftermath of Mass Shooting in California During Chinese New Year Festivities

13:00 GMT 23.01.2023
International
India
Africa
Late last week, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles, US, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.
The incident occurred at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.
At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured on 21 January 2023, after a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles. The gunman was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who killed himself after police officers surrounded his van later in the day. The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.
The City of Monterey Park cancelled the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations after the mass shooting.
Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery for more.
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday 22 January 2023.

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday 22 January 2023.

© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday 22 January 2023.

This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday 22 January 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Monterey Park police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January 2023.

Monterey Park police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Monterey Park police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter departs after authorities broke into a van with a body in the driver's seat in Torrance, California, on 22 January 2023.

Los Angeles County Sheriff&#x27;s helicopter departs after authorities broke into a van with a body in the driver&#x27;s seat in Torrance, California, on 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter departs after authorities broke into a van with a body in the driver's seat in Torrance, California, on 22 January 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Bystanders watch law enforcement agents breaking into a van with a body in the driver's seat in Torrance, California, on 22 January 2023.

Bystanders watch law enforcement agents breaking into a van with a body in the driver&#x27;s seat in Torrance, California, on 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Bystanders watch law enforcement agents breaking into a van with a body in the driver's seat in Torrance, California, on 22 January 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Law enforcement officers are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect for the mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on 22 January 2023.

Law enforcement officers are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect for the mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Law enforcement officers are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect for the mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on 22 January 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Policemen walk near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January 2023.

Policemen walk near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AFP 2023 / Robyn Beck

Policemen walk near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January 2023.

© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

Residents walk across a Lunar New Year festival site after it was canceled because of a mass shooting nearby in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, 22 January 2023.

Residents walk across a Lunar New Year festival site after it was canceled because of a mass shooting nearby in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, 22 January 2023. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

Residents walk across a Lunar New Year festival site after it was canceled because of a mass shooting nearby in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, 22 January 2023.

