Aftermath of Mass Shooting in California During Chinese New Year Festivities

The incident occurred at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured on 21 January 2023, after a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles. The gunman was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who killed himself after police officers surrounded his van later in the day. The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.The City of Monterey Park cancelled the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations after the mass shooting. Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery for more.
Late last week, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles, US, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.
The incident occurred at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.
At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured on 21 January 2023, after a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles. The gunman was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who killed himself after police officers surrounded his van later in the day. The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.
The City of Monterey Park cancelled the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations after the mass shooting.
Law enforcement officers are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect for the mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on 22 January 2023.
Law enforcement officers are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect for the mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on 22 January 2023.