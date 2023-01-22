International
The UK armed forces are facing a shortfall of 4,000 troops after over 16,000 military quit in 2022, which is the highest staff decrease in six years
For comparison, only 12,000 were recruited to the armed forces last year, 5,000 fewer than in 2021, the newspaper reported on Saturday. The mass resignation came against the backdrop of numerous complaints from military personnel about low pay and poor living conditions, including mould, damp and ceiling leaks, according to the media outlet. The situation in the army reserve is also deplorable, as only 3,720 people joined in 2022, while nearly 6,000 left. The reserves currently have 25,000 troops, 5,000 short of the target, according to the newspaper.
UK Armed Forces Facing Shortfall of 4,000 Troops After 2022 Mass Resignation, Reports Say

11:12 GMT 22.01.2023
UK military
UK military - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
