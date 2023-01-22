https://sputniknews.com/20230122/russia-successfully-supplies-grain-to-turkey-for-rubles-senior-official-1106568249.html
Russia Successfully Supplies Grain to Turkey for Rubles
"The latest example is a deal with Turkey on food supplies, when the settlement was carried out in rubles. The first ‘swallow’ was successful. Our largest [grain importer] is Egypt, and we are also beginning work on such a transition with them," Abramchenko said.Speaking about commercial shipments, the official emphasized that Russia is yet to systematically switch to trade in national currencies, but this is definitely a "trend." She added that the Bank of Russia is currently negotiating the possibility of working out mechanisms for such mutual settlements with central banks of other countries, and this applies not only to food supplies.
06:39 GMT 22.01.2023 (Updated: 06:53 GMT 22.01.2023)
"The latest example is a deal with Turkey on food supplies, when the settlement was carried out in rubles. The first ‘swallow’ was successful. Our largest [grain importer] is Egypt, and we are also beginning work on such a transition with them," Abramchenko said.
Speaking about commercial shipments, the official emphasized that Russia is yet to systematically switch to trade in national currencies, but this is definitely a "trend."
She added that the Bank of Russia is currently negotiating the possibility of working out mechanisms for such mutual settlements with central banks of other countries, and this applies not only to food supplies.