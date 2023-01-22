International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/just-in---hundreds-of-stranded-tourists-evacuated-from-machu-picchu--1106562864.html
Hundreds of Stranded Tourists Evacuated from Machu Picchu
Hundreds of Stranded Tourists Evacuated from Machu Picchu
On Saturday rescue teams were able to evacuate more than 400 tourists who were left stranded at the historic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, according to Peru's Ministry of Tourism.
2023-01-22T02:48+0000
2023-01-22T04:08+0000
machu picchu
protests
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080960562_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_21fc095073ec9cdc9cbf1d189ac8f0bc.jpg
On Saturday rescue teams were able to evacuate more than 400 tourists who were left stranded at the historic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, according to Peru's Ministry of Tourism. "This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to... Cusco," the ministry's Twitter account posted, along with photos of a train and passengers.The evacuation comes after the Peruvian General-Directorate for Cultural Affairs in Cusco announced an indefinite suspension of access to Machu Picchu after protestors demolished railways which lead to the site. Protests first began in early December after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed as the country's new leader, however violent protestors have been calling for an immediate presidential election, the dissolution of the country's parliament and the resignation of Boluarte.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/perus-authorities-indefinitely-suspend-access-to-machu-picchu-due-to-ongoing-protests-1106561164.html
machu picchu
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080960562_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d1552faec83bdad0d950afe296ed28d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
machu picchu, peru, protests
machu picchu, peru, protests

Hundreds of Stranded Tourists Evacuated from Machu Picchu

02:48 GMT 22.01.2023 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 22.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Martin MejiaThe Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
© AP Photo / Martin Mejia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
More than 400 tourists were left stranded at the Inca citadel after Peru's authorities indefinitely suspended access to the site in response to the ongoing protests.
On Saturday rescue teams were able to evacuate more than 400 tourists who were left stranded at the historic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, according to Peru's Ministry of Tourism.
"This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to... Cusco," the ministry's Twitter account posted, along with photos of a train and passengers.
The evacuation comes after the Peruvian General-Directorate for Cultural Affairs in Cusco announced an indefinite suspension of access to Machu Picchu after protestors demolished railways which lead to the site.
Protests first began in early December after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed as the country's new leader, however violent protestors have been calling for an immediate presidential election, the dissolution of the country's parliament and the resignation of Boluarte.
The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
Peru's Authorities Indefinitely Suspend Access to Machu Picchu Due to Ongoing Protests
Yesterday, 19:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала