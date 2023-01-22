https://sputniknews.com/20230122/just-in---hundreds-of-stranded-tourists-evacuated-from-machu-picchu--1106562864.html

Hundreds of Stranded Tourists Evacuated from Machu Picchu

On Saturday rescue teams were able to evacuate more than 400 tourists who were left stranded at the historic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, according to Peru's Ministry of Tourism.

On Saturday rescue teams were able to evacuate more than 400 tourists who were left stranded at the historic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, according to Peru's Ministry of Tourism. "This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to... Cusco," the ministry's Twitter account posted, along with photos of a train and passengers.The evacuation comes after the Peruvian General-Directorate for Cultural Affairs in Cusco announced an indefinite suspension of access to Machu Picchu after protestors demolished railways which lead to the site. Protests first began in early December after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed as the country's new leader, however violent protestors have been calling for an immediate presidential election, the dissolution of the country's parliament and the resignation of Boluarte.

