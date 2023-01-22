https://sputniknews.com/20230122/jeremy-renner-shares-details-on-condition-after-breaking-more-than-30-bones-in-snow-plough-accident-1106567555.html

Jeremy Renner Shares Details on Condition After Breaking More Than 30 Bones in Snow Plough Accident

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner has shared on social media images of him undergoing medical procedures, and has revealed that he broke more than 30 bones as a result of the accident.Renner thanked family, friends and fans for their support during this difficult time for him and insisted that he will only get stronger after the accident.The photo published by Renner shows a specialist giving him a physical therapy workout. It is unclear how long the actor's recovery process will take.On 1 January 2023 - New Year's Day - a snow plough hit Jeremy Renner's leg as he was trying to clear snow outside his house. The actor lost a lot of blood and was then taken by helicopter to a local hospital in a critical condition.

