Jeremy Renner Shares Details on Condition After Breaking More Than 30 Bones in Snow Plough Accident
Jeremy Renner Shares Details on Condition After Breaking More Than 30 Bones in Snow Plough Accident
Jeremy Renner who was accidentally run over by a snow plough
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner has shared on social media images of him undergoing medical procedures, and has revealed that he broke more than 30 bones as a result of the accident.Renner thanked family, friends and fans for their support during this difficult time for him and insisted that he will only get stronger after the accident.The photo published by Renner shows a specialist giving him a physical therapy workout. It is unclear how long the actor's recovery process will take.On 1 January 2023 - New Year's Day - a snow plough hit Jeremy Renner's leg as he was trying to clear snow outside his house. The actor lost a lot of blood and was then taken by helicopter to a local hospital in a critical condition.
07:20 GMT 22.01.2023
Maxim Minaev
On the morning of 1 January 2023, Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner was crushed by a snow plough outside his home in Nevada, United States and was hospitalized in a critical condition.
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner has shared on social media images of him undergoing medical procedures, and has revealed that he broke more than 30 bones as a result of the accident.
Renner thanked family, friends and fans for their support during this difficult time for him and insisted that he will only get stronger after the accident.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular New Year's …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and me …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” Renner said.

The photo published by Renner shows a specialist giving him a physical therapy workout. It is unclear how long the actor's recovery process will take.
On 1 January 2023 - New Year's Day - a snow plough hit Jeremy Renner's leg as he was trying to clear snow outside his house. The actor lost a lot of blood and was then taken by helicopter to a local hospital in a critical condition.
